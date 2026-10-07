Türkiye’s first watch festival to take place in Istanbul

Türkiye’s first watch festival to take place in Istanbul

ISTANBUL
Türkiye’s first watch festival to take place in Istanbul

The festival will offer visitors the opportunity to experience different timepieces.

Türkiye’s first festival dedicated to watch culture, the Istanbul Watch Festival, will bring together more than 30 watch brands, collectors, watchmakers and industry professionals in Istanbul on Oct. 10-11.

Organized by the Turkish Watch Club, the festival will be held at QNB Terminal Kadıköy and will offer visitors the opportunity to explore the technical aspects of watchmaking, discover new models and experience different timepieces.

The two-day event will feature workshops, panels, talks, live craftsmanship demonstrations and brand experience areas, with a focus on watchmaking as a field encompassing craftsmanship, design, engineering and collecting culture.

The festival’s opening day will also feature a special evening hosted by Konyalı Saat at Komünite, located at QNB Terminal. The event will bring together watch enthusiasts, collectors, brand representatives and international guests from Türkiye and abroad.
Elif Çağlar Quartet will perform during the evening.

The festival aims to provide a platform for the watch community to exchange knowledge and experiences while highlighting the craft and culture surrounding watches beyond their function as consumer products.

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