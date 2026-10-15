Türkiye’s electric car fleet nears 500,000

ANKARA

The number of electric cars registered in Türkiye rose to 486,359 as of the end of September 2026, up from just 80,043 in 2023 and 14,552 in 2022, according to motor vehicle data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Oct. 15.

At the same time, hybrid vehicle ownership climbed to 915,892, highlighting the country’s accelerating shift toward alternative-fuel vehicles.

The data showed a sharp increase in EV and hybrid cars over recent years, while the share of diesel and LPG-powered vehicles continued to decline. EVs accounted for 2.7 percent of all registered cars in September, compared with 0.5 percent in 2023 and just 0.1 percent in 2022. Hybrid cars represented 5.1 percent of the fleet, up from 1.5 percent three years earlier.

Diesel cars, once the dominant fuel type, made up 32 percent of all registered automobiles at the end of September, down from a peak of 38.3 percent in 2020. At the same time, gasoline-powered vehicles increased their share of the fleet to 31 percent, while remaining below the levels seen in the mid-2000s, when they accounted for more than two-thirds of all passenger cars.

According to TÜİK, 18.12 million automobiles were registered in traffic as of the end of September.

The total number of registered motor vehicles in Türkiye increased 6.2 percent year-on-year in September to 35.07 million.

Automobiles accounted for 51.7 percent of all registered vehicles, followed by motorcycles at 21.9 percent, pickup trucks at 14.2 percent, tractors at 6.7 percent, trucks at 3 percent, minibuses at 1.6 percent and buses at 0.6 percent.

Among passenger cars newly registered in September, Renault held the largest share at 16.1 percent. TOGG ranked second with 9.8 percent, followed by Hyundai with 8.6 percent, Volkswagen with 7.1 percent and Toyota with 6.8 percent.

Other major brands included Mercedes-Benz with 5.3 percent, Skoda with 5 percent, Kia with 4.5 percent, Peugeot with 3.7 percent, Nissan with 3.3 percent, Opel, Fiat and Tesla with 2.7 percent each.

In the January-September period, the number of newly registered vehicles fell 14.5 percent year-on-year to 1.5 million, said TÜİK.