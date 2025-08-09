Türkiye welcomes progress toward lasting peace between Azerbaijan, Armenia

Türkiye welcomes progress toward lasting peace between Azerbaijan, Armenia

ANKARA
Türkiye welcomes progress toward lasting peace between Azerbaijan, Armenia

Türkiye welcomed progress toward "lasting peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia" on Friday, following a trilateral peace roadmap the two South Caucasus nations signed with the U.S..

In a statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry hailed the "commitment recorded" in Washington with the deal, which it said came at a time "when international conflicts and crises are intensifying."

This step "constitutes a highly significant development for the promotion of regional peace and stability," the ministry added.

It also praised the US Trump administration for its contributions to the process.

"A historic opportunity has emerged for the South Caucasus to attain peace and prosperity. As Türkiye, we will continue to contribute to the efforts aimed at realizing this opportunity and support the dedicated endeavors of our brotherly Azerbaijan," the statement said.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and US President Donald Trump signed the joint declaration on Friday following a trilateral summit at the White House.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Syria condemns terror group SDF’s conference, withdraws from planned Paris talks

Syria condemns terror group SDF’s conference, withdraws from planned Paris talks
LATEST NEWS

  1. Syria condemns terror group SDF’s conference, withdraws from planned Paris talks

    Syria condemns terror group SDF’s conference, withdraws from planned Paris talks

  2. SpaceX to take Italian experiments to Mars

    SpaceX to take Italian experiments to Mars

  3. Göbeklitepe to reveal renewed face by September

    Göbeklitepe to reveal renewed face by September

  4. Couples capture romance in sunset photo shoots on Istanbul’s Golden Horn

    Couples capture romance in sunset photo shoots on Istanbul’s Golden Horn

  5. Lucasfilm, Disney settle with Gina Carano following firing from 'The Mandalorian'

    Lucasfilm, Disney settle with Gina Carano following firing from 'The Mandalorian'
Recommended
Turkish FM meets Egypts Sisi to discuss Gaza crisis, boost bilateral ties

Turkish FM meets Egypt's Sisi to discuss Gaza crisis, boost bilateral ties
Fidan due in Egypt to discuss Israeli aggression on Gaza

Fidan due in Egypt to discuss Israeli aggression on Gaza
Türkiye urges global pressure to halt Israels Gaza plan

Türkiye urges global pressure to halt Israel's Gaza plan
FM Fidan reaffirms support for Syrian people’s will

FM Fidan reaffirms support for Syrian people’s will
Türkiye objects to maritime notice by Greek Cyprus

Türkiye objects to maritime notice by Greek Cyprus
Turkish top diplomat due in Syria amid unease over SDG

Turkish top diplomat due in Syria amid unease over SDG
WORLD Syria condemns terror group SDF’s conference, withdraws from planned Paris talks

Syria condemns terror group SDF’s conference, withdraws from planned Paris talks

 The Syrian government on Saturday strongly condemned a recent conference organized by the terrorist group the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), calling it a “serious blow” to the ongoing negotiations and a “clear violation” of the March 10 agreement.
ECONOMY Türkiyes economy on track to surpass $1.4 trillion by year-end, says trade minister

Türkiye's economy on track to surpass $1.4 trillion by year-end, says trade minister

Türkiye's national income increased from $238 billion in 2002 to $1.32 trillion last year, the Turkish trade minister said on Friday, adding: “We will hopefully exceed $1.4 trillion by the end of this year."
SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿