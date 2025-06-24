Türkiye welcomes ceasefire, urges full implementation

ANKARA

Türkiye has welcomed the ceasefire between Israel and Iran on the 12th day of the war but also urged the two warring sides to fully implement it.

“We welcome the news about an agreement that was reached for ceasefire between Israel and Iran. Nevertheless, we are following closely the statements about the violation of the ceasefire,” read a written statement by the Turkish Foreign Ministry on June 24.

“We invite the parties to fully comply with the ceasefire in the critical hours ahead,” it also urged.

Türkiye has sought to de-escalate tensions between the two regional parties since the first days of the conflict. It condemned the Israeli aerial attacks as a blatant violation of the international law.

The ministry underlined the need for peace and stability in the Middle East and called on for decisive steps to this end.

“In this frame, we believe in the vital importance of keeping dialogue and diplomacy channels. This process has once again demonstrated that the Palestinian issue which is the source of many other problems in the Middle East should be resolved without delay,” the statement underlined.

It also reiterated Türkiye’s readiness to support and contribute to all efforts for the peace and stability in the Middle East.

Erdoğan urges respect for truce

The Turkish president on Tuesday also welcomed reports of an Israel-Iran ceasefire deal, calling on both sides to fully observe the truce.

“Türkiye will resolutely maintain its principled stance that upholds international law and prioritizes diplomacy,” Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said at the airport in Ankara ahead of his Netherlands visit for the NATO summit, referring to the Israel-Iran conflict.

“Israel’s 'reckless actions -- starting with Palestine and extending to Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, and ultimately Iran -- are absolutely unacceptable,” said the Turkish president.

Erdoğan underlined that the region cannot bear the burden of an Israel-Iran war, and urged giving diplomacy a chance to prevent further escalation.

He also said a permanent ceasefire must be established in Gaza as soon as possible, Israel's attacks should stop, and humanitarian aid should be allowed without interruption.

"Global actors must take effective steps to put an end to this madness, or it won’t be just our region but the entire world that pays a price," said Erdoğan on the Mideast conflict.

Meanwhile, at NATO, Türkiye advocates for fair burden-sharing and strengthening of European security, he noted.