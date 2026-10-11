Türkiye to introduce ID verification for cigarette purchases

İZMİR

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Health Minister Kemal Memişoğlu warned that tobacco use is linked to roughly 60 percent of deaths nationwide, adding that mandatory identity checks for buying cigarettes are under consideration as a mitigation measure.

During a live appearance on state broadcaster TRT, Memişoğlu highlighted that Türkiye ranks second globally in smoking rates, pointing out that 8 billion packs of cigarettes were sold nationwide last year, generating roughly $20 billion to $30 billion in revenue.

Expressing hope that citizens will quit smoking voluntarily rather than through bans, the minister said restrictions will target designated areas such as schools, outdoor sports facilities and indoor spaces. He added that ambiguous regulations regarding smoking in cafés and restaurants will also be clarified.

Noting that cigarette sales will be conditional upon providing a Turkish ID number, Memişoğlu said, “Our main goal is to prohibit the sale of cigarettes to people under a certain age. The system will record the identity of each purchaser.”