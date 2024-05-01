Türkiye to ‘intervene’ in genocide case against Israel

ANKARA

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has announced that Türkiye has decided to intervene in the case filed by South Africa in the International Court of Justice (ICJ), accusing Israel of genocide.

Fidan revealed that Türkiye had been deliberating involvement in the case for some time. Following discussions with legal experts and academics, the decision was made to support South Africa's accusations against Israel, he said.

Late last year, South Africa filed accusations of genocide against Israel in the ICJ. This development comes amid mounting pressure on Israel's allies to cease supplying it with weapons, with some nations, including Germany, becoming increasingly critical of Israeli actions in conflict zones.

"Coercive measures against Israel are essential," Fidan stated during a joint press conference held in Ankara with Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi on May 1.

"While there is hunger in Gaza and civilians are being targeted, what does the international community wait for? We are faced with a choice. We will either side with humanity or share the price of crimes."

Israel's actions have already been "tried and condemned in conscience," Fidan remarked.

The ICJ previously issued orders directing Israel to take action to prevent death, destruction and acts of genocide in Gaza. In March, the court issued additional provisional measures mandating Israel to enhance the humanitarian situation in Gaza, where experts warn of an imminent famine.

Meanwhile, a separate investigation by another international court – the International Criminal Court – is also worrying Israeli officials.

The ICC inquiry was launched in 2021 into possible war crimes committed by Israel and Palestinian militants going back to the 2014 Israel-Hamas war.

The investigation is also looking at Israel’s construction of settlements in occupied territory that the Palestinians want for a future state. Israeli officials in recent days have expressed concern about possible arrest warrants upcoming in that case.