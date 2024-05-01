Türkiye to ‘intervene’ in genocide case against Israel

Türkiye to ‘intervene’ in genocide case against Israel

ANKARA
Türkiye to ‘intervene’ in genocide case against Israel

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has announced that Türkiye has decided to intervene in the case filed by South Africa in the International Court of Justice (ICJ), accusing Israel of genocide.

Fidan revealed that Türkiye had been deliberating involvement in the case for some time. Following discussions with legal experts and academics, the decision was made to support South Africa's accusations against Israel, he said.

Late last year, South Africa filed accusations of genocide against Israel in the ICJ. This development comes amid mounting pressure on Israel's allies to cease supplying it with weapons, with some nations, including Germany, becoming increasingly critical of Israeli actions in conflict zones.

"Coercive measures against Israel are essential," Fidan stated during a joint press conference held in Ankara with Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi on May 1.

"While there is hunger in Gaza and civilians are being targeted, what does the international community wait for? We are faced with a choice. We will either side with humanity or share the price of crimes."

Israel's actions have already been "tried and condemned in conscience," Fidan remarked.

The ICJ previously issued orders directing Israel to take action to prevent death, destruction and acts of genocide in Gaza. In March, the court issued additional provisional measures mandating Israel to enhance the humanitarian situation in Gaza, where experts warn of an imminent famine.

Meanwhile, a separate investigation by another international court – the International Criminal Court – is also worrying Israeli officials.

The ICC inquiry was launched in 2021 into possible war crimes committed by Israel and Palestinian militants going back to the 2014 Israel-Hamas war.

The investigation is also looking at Israel’s construction of settlements in occupied territory that the Palestinians want for a future state. Israeli officials in recent days have expressed concern about possible arrest warrants upcoming in that case.

Turkey, genocide case,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan receives main opposition leader Özel

Erdoğan receives main opposition leader Özel
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan receives main opposition leader Özel

    Erdoğan receives main opposition leader Özel

  2. Kılıçdaroğlu faces prison for insult charges against ex-minister

    Kılıçdaroğlu faces prison for insult charges against ex-minister

  3. Erdoğan slams US response to pro-Palestinian demonstrations

    Erdoğan slams US response to pro-Palestinian demonstrations

  4. Majority of detainees released after May Day rallies

    Majority of detainees released after May Day rallies

  5. Parliament speaker continues visits for new constitution talks

    Parliament speaker continues visits for new constitution talks
Recommended
Erdoğan slams US response to pro-Palestinian demonstrations

Erdoğan slams US response to pro-Palestinian demonstrations
Türkiye reiterates its unwavering support for Palestines UN membership

Türkiye reiterates its 'unwavering support' for Palestine's UN membership
EU chief stresses Türkiye’s role for stability in Eastern Mediterranean

EU chief stresses Türkiye’s role for stability in Eastern Mediterranean
Türkiye says it backs Ruttes candidacy for NATO chief

Türkiye says it backs Rutte's candidacy for NATO chief
Foreign minister holds key Gaza talks during Riyadh trip

Foreign minister holds key Gaza talks during Riyadh trip
NATO needs Türkiye and its leadership: Dutch PM

NATO needs Türkiye and its leadership: Dutch PM
WORLD China says to take necessary measures after fresh US sanctions

China says to take 'necessary measures' after fresh US sanctions

Beijing on Thursday said it would take "necessary measures" after the United States announced fresh sanctions aimed at crippling Russia's military and industrial capabilities, punishing companies in China and elsewhere that help Moscow acquire weapons for its war in Ukraine.
ECONOMY Countries chasing economic innovation: UN

Countries chasing economic innovation: UN

A revival of industrial policies is under way around the world, the United Nations said Thursday, with countries going for technological innovation to diversify their economies.
SPORTS Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

The 59th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye (TUR) kicks off on April 21 in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya with the participation of 25 professional cycling teams.
﻿