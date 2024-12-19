Türkiye to build superconducting chip facility

ANKARA

In a move to catapult Türkiye into the quantum computing arena, Türkiye announced plans for a state-of-the-art superconducting chip production facility.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan gave the news during the Turkish Academy of Sciences (TÜBA) and Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TÜBİTAK) Science Awards Ceremony in Ankara on Dec. 18.

"With this critical advancement in quantum computing, we aim to position Türkiye as a key player on the global stage," Erdoğan declared, emphasizing the nation's commitment to technological leadership.

The facility is set to produce high-performance processors crucial for next-generation quantum computers. These machines can tackle complex problems in minutes that would take conventional supercomputers years to solve.

"Our goal is to join the ranks of the 15 nations at the forefront of quantum computing," the president affirmed, highlighting the importance of building the necessary infrastructure for advanced research and development.

Erdoğan also celebrated the achievements of 57 scientists honored at the ceremony, stressing the importance of recognizing scientific talent to drive national progress. He called for collaboration between academic institutions, researchers, and private enterprises to push innovation boundaries.

“Scientific progress requires encouragement and recognition,” he said, drawing inspiration from the words of the renowned scholar Ibn Sina: “Science and art migrate from places where they are not appreciated.”

The president linked Türkiye's scientific advancements to major investments in education, research infrastructure, and public-private partnerships. He also touched on the country's growing geopolitical influence, citing its role in addressing regional crises and humanitarian challenges.