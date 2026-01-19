Residential property prices decline 1.4 percent annually in real terms

ANKARA

The Residential Property Price Index (RPPI) posted an annual increase of 29 percent in nominal terms but a 1.4 percent decrease in real terms in December 2025, according to data released by the Central Bank on Jan. 19.

On a monthly basis, the index rose 0.2 percent.

Residential property prices in Istanbul rose 28.5 percent year-on-year, while recording a 0.2 percent decline month-on-month.

In the capital Ankara, prices advanced 34.9 percent compared with December 2024, while also slipping 0.2 percent month-on-month. In İzmir, Türkiye’s third-largest city, prices rose 30.8 percent annually but edged down 0.1 percent from November.

The RPPI for new dwellings increased 33.43 percent in December 2025 compared with the same month a year earlier, with a monthly rise of 2.65 percent. The Central Bank also reported that the RPPI for existing dwellings grew 28.9 percent year-on-year and 0.29 percent month-on-month.

Home sales totaled 1.43 million units across Türkiye between January and November 2025, up 13.3 percent from the previous year. Mortgage-financed transactions surged 54 percent in the same period, reaching nearly 208,000 units.