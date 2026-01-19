Residential property prices decline 1.4 percent annually in real terms

ANKARA
Residential property prices decline 1.4 percent annually in real terms

The Residential Property Price Index (RPPI) posted an annual increase of 29 percent in nominal terms but a 1.4 percent decrease in real terms in December 2025, according to data released by the Central Bank on Jan. 19.

On a monthly basis, the index rose 0.2 percent.

Residential property prices in Istanbul rose 28.5 percent year-on-year, while recording a 0.2 percent decline month-on-month.

In the capital Ankara, prices advanced 34.9 percent compared with December 2024, while also slipping 0.2 percent month-on-month. In İzmir, Türkiye’s third-largest city, prices rose 30.8 percent annually but edged down 0.1 percent from November.

The RPPI for new dwellings increased 33.43 percent in December 2025 compared with the same month a year earlier, with a monthly rise of 2.65 percent. The Central Bank also reported that the RPPI for existing dwellings grew 28.9 percent year-on-year and 0.29 percent month-on-month.

Home sales totaled 1.43 million units across Türkiye between January and November 2025, up 13.3 percent from the previous year. Mortgage-financed transactions surged 54 percent in the same period, reaching nearly 208,000 units.

properties,

