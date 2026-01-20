Choir conductors to be trained at master class

ANKARA

The State Polyphonic Choir of Türkiye (DÇK) will organize the 10th edition of the “Walter Strauss International Choral Conducting Master Class” starting on Jan. 25, with the participation of young choir conductors from many countries.

The master class, which has played a key role in the development of choral conducting education in Türkiye, brings together young conductors and music educators by offering them the opportunity to work directly with a professional choir.

DÇK’s principal conductor Burak Onur Erdem said that choral conducting education in Türkiye lacked a structured system for many years, prompting the State Polyphonic Choir to launch a regular master class a decade ago.

Noting that the Walter Strauss master class brings masters and students together, Erdem said the event opens up the “kitchen” of the State Polyphonic Choir.

“It takes place every January and has now reached an international level. The idea emerged from the decision of Türkiye’s state choir to open its doors to choral conductors and dedicate a week to training new ones. In its 10th year, it has become a worldwide event,” he said.

Erdem said that the core of the program is one-on-one work with the choir. The repertoire spans a wide range, from oratorios and folk songs to a cappella works and polyphonic compositions, with particular emphasis on introducing foreign participants to Turkish music.

This year’s master class will be led by Zoltán Pad, principal conductor of the Hungarian Radio Choir. Erdem said the repertoire includes works by Turkish composer Ahmet Adnan Saygun and Hungarian composer Béla Bartók.

“In the 1930s, Saygun and Bartók worked together in Türkiye, conducting research in ethnomusicology. By including their works, we also wanted to highlight Turkish-Hungarian friendship,” he said.

Erdem noted that around 100 participants attend the program each year, stressing the importance of school music teachers as well as those aiming for professional-level choral conducting.

He added that participants from around 40 countries have taken part so far, with the European Choral Association recommending the Walter Strauss master class and offering scholarships for young conductors to study in Ankara.

The program concludes with a concert of participants. This year’s closing concert will be held on Jan. 31.