Kristen Bell addresses ‘Frozen’ sequel pay rumors

LOS ANGELES

Actress Kristen Bell responded to recent reports about her pay for the upcoming “Frozen” sequels during the 2026 Actor Awards, which she hosted on March 1.

In November 2025, The Wrap claimed that Bell and her co-stars Idina Menzel and Josh Gad were each earning $60 million to return for two more animated films. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet, Bell called the report “misreported” and did not reveal a precise figure.

“That’s somebody making a lot of things up,” she said. “Am I happy to have that job and does it pay very well because it’s a successful franchise? Yes. I’m so grateful for it, and I will continue to do it for the rest of my life if they’ll have me.” She also added that the number sounded “absurd” when she first read it.

The original Frozen (2013) grossed over $1.2 billion worldwide, establishing a global phenomenon for Walt Disney Animation Studios. Its 2019 sequel went on to earn more than $1.4 billion. Frozen 3 is slated for release in November 2027.

Josh Gad, 45, shared a photo on Instagram on Feb. 2 marking his return to the recording booth as Olaf, writing, “3rd time is always the charm. Time to build another snowman. #Frozen3.” He had previously teased the sequels on The View in November 2023, revealing two films were in development and praising Jennifer Lee, who wrote and directed the first two films. “I’ve heard a little bit, and I can tell you guys it’s pretty mind-blowing what’s coming,” Gad said at the time.