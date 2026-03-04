Turkish defense and aerospace exports surge in early 2026

ISTANBUL
Türkiye’s defense and aerospace industry recorded a strong performance in February, achieving $553.4 million in exports — a 27.2 percent increase compared to the same month last year.

In the first two months of 2026, the sector’s exports reached $1.11 billion, marking a 35.1 percent rise year-on-year, according to the data from the Türkiye Exporters’ Assembly (TİM).

Commenting on the results, Haluk Görgün, head of Türkiye’s Secretariat of Defense Industries (SSB), emphasized that this success reflects the country’s focus on high-value, advanced technology products, proven systems in the field and a sustainable export strategy.

“This robust performance is the tangible outcome of our high value-added, technology-driven product portfolio, our systems that have proven themselves in the field, and our sustainable export strategy,” Görgün wrote on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

Defense and aerospace exports accounted for 2.6 percent of Türkiye’s overall exports in February. On a 12-month basis, the industry’s exports totaled $10.29 billion, representing a 3.8 percent share of the country’s total export revenue.

Last year, the defense and aerospace industry’s exports hit a record $10.02 billion, rising 49 percent from 2024.

In terms of growth rates, the defense and aerospace sector stood out as the fastest-rising industry in February.

Türkiye’s automotive industry maintained its position as the country’s top exporter in February, with foreign sales amounting to $3.5 billion. This represented a 19.1 percent increase compared to the same month last year.

Chemicals and chemical products ranked second among the leading export sectors, generating $2.3 billion in sales, while the electrical and electronics industry followed in third place with $1.4 billion.

