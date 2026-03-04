Türkiye’s auto market contracts 3 percent in February

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s passenger car and light commercial vehicle market contracted by 2.97 percent in February 2026 compared to the same month of 2025, totaling 88,039 units, according to data from the Automotive Distributors and Mobility Association (ODMD).

This came after a 9.77 percent annual expansion in the auto market in January.

Passenger car sales fell 8.21 percent year-on-year to 69,776 units last month, while the light commercial vehicle segment expanded sharply, rising 24.16 percent to 18,263 units. Despite the monthly decline, overall sales remained well above historical averages: The combined market was 45.6 percent higher than the 10-year February average, with passenger car sales alone up 49.2 percent compared to the long-term benchmark.

Electric vehicle (EV) sales maintained their upward trend, albeit with a more moderate increase. In February, EV sales rose 14.6 percent year-on-year to 11,998 units, securing a 17.2 percent share of the market — up from 13.8 percent in the same month of 2025. In January, EV sales surged nearly 82 percent year-on-year to 11,304 units. Over the January–February period, EV sales reached 23,302 units, marking a 39.5 percent increase from a year earlier.

Domestic EV manufacturer Togg delivered 2,950 vehicles in February, while Tesla’s sales stood at 720. In the first two months of 2026, Togg sold 4,979 cars compared to Tesla’s 1,210.

Overall, Türkiye’s passenger car and light commercial vehicle market grew 2.52 percent in the January–February period, reaching 163,401 units. Passenger car sales edged down 0.86 percent to 130,831 units, while light commercial vehicle sales surged 18.79 percent to 32,570 units.