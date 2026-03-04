Flag carrier Turkish Airlines fleet expands to 531 aircraft

ISTANBUL
Türkiye’s flag carrier Turkish Airlines said that its fleet has grown to 531 aircraft, underscoring the airline’s rapid expansion in the last two decades.

"We’re not stopping, we’re growing! Today, the number of aircraft in our fleet has reached 531," CEO Bilal Ekşi wrote on social media company X.

"In 2003, our aircraft count was 65; today, it has proudly risen to 531. We proudly say: Türkiye is growing, Turkish Airlines is flying high!" he added.

Istanbul-based Turkish Airlines officially earned a Guinness World Record title for connecting the highest number of countries in December 2024, with 131 countries.

The flag carrier is also one of the largest airlines in the world, carrying over 85 million passengers and 2 million tons of cargo annually.

Eksi said earlier in the year that the company will be among the world’s top five airlines by 2033, when it reaches an aircraft fleet of 813 units.

Turkish Airlines introduced its 500th aircraft last month, which joined the fleet at the end of 2025.

