Amsterdam's Rijksmuseum discovers new Rembrandt

Amsterdam's Rijksmuseum discovers new Rembrandt

AMSTERDAM
Amsterdams Rijksmuseum discovers new Rembrandt

The Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam said Monday it had uncovered a new painting by Rembrandt, using advanced scanning technology and stylistic analysis to confirm it was crafted by the Dutch master.

The 1633 work, entitled "Vision of Zacharias in the Temple," disappeared from public view for 65 years, but was recently handed over to the museum for testing.

"Materials analysis, stylistic and thematic similarities, alterations made by Rembrandt, and the overall quality of the painting all support the conclusion that this painting is a genuine work by Rembrandt van Rijn," the museum said in a statement.

The work depicts the biblical scene of Archangel Gabriel visiting high priest Zacharias to inform him he will have a son: John the Baptist.

Gabriel is not depicted in the painting but light shining in the upper right corner heralds his arrival.

"We always hope to find a new Rembrandt, but this happens rarely," Rijksmuseum director Taco Dibbits told AFP.

The painting disappeared from public view after a private individual purchased it in 1961. Its current owner contacted the Rijksmuseum, enabling experts to study the work with modern analytical tools.

"It was amazing that this painting — that we didn't know of — came to us via somebody who sent an email to say 'could this be a Dutch painting?', who really didn't know what he had," Dibbits said.

The two-year research showed that the paints used are also found in other Rembrandt works of the period. The painting technique and build-up of paint layers are also comparable.

Scans revealed "compositional changes that support the authenticity of the work," the museum said.

Finally, the signature has been deemed original and analysis of the wooden panel confirms the date of 1633 on the painting is also correct.

"The way the painting was constructed, the different layers, was typical for Rembrandt," Rijksmuseum curator Jonathan Bikker told AFP.

"And it's a dark painting, and the light is very important. Rembrandt, of course, is all about light and dark contrast," added Bikker.

The biblical topic is also typical of the work of the then 27-year-old artist, said Petria Noble, a specialist researcher on Rembrandt.

"1633 is really Rembrandt's early Amsterdam career and he's really interested in Bible stories and in history books," she told AFP.

"So everything fitted in terms of the material aspects, the stylistic aspects... It was a wonderful experience," added Noble.

The work is now on long-term loan to the museum and will be on display to the public from Wednesday.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye leaving nothing to chance regarding security of its borders: Erdoğan

Türkiye 'leaving nothing to chance' regarding security of its borders: Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye 'leaving nothing to chance' regarding security of its borders: Erdoğan

    Türkiye 'leaving nothing to chance' regarding security of its borders: Erdoğan

  2. Europe defends military bases, struggles to evacuate citizens

    Europe defends military bases, struggles to evacuate citizens

  3. DEM Party's İmralı duo meets justice, interior ministers

    DEM Party's İmralı duo meets justice, interior ministers

  4. EU seeks to stem industrial decline with 'Made in Europe' push

    EU seeks to stem industrial decline with 'Made in Europe' push

  5. CHP sets polling station security drill in September

    CHP sets polling station security drill in September
Recommended
Historical underwater ruins in Fethiye placed under protection

Historical underwater ruins in Fethiye placed under protection
State Theaters to open curtains for babies

State Theaters to open curtains for babies
Kristen Bell addresses ‘Frozen’ sequel pay rumors

Kristen Bell addresses ‘Frozen’ sequel pay rumors
Istanbul unveils 2026 free festival calendar

Istanbul unveils 2026 free festival calendar
Milan runways highlight faux fur, backless designs, frayed fabrics

Milan runways highlight faux fur, backless designs, frayed fabrics
Sinners wins top prize at Screen Actors Guild awards

'Sinners' wins top prize at Screen Actors Guild awards
WORLD Europe defends military bases, struggles to evacuate citizens

Europe defends military bases, struggles to evacuate citizens

The U.S.-Israeli war on Iran and Tehran’s retaliatory strikes across the Middle East are quickly dragging Europe in, forcing the continent into defensive action to protect military bases and evacuate citizens caught up in the conflict.
ECONOMY EU seeks to stem industrial decline with Made in Europe push

EU seeks to stem industrial decline with 'Made in Europe' push

The EU unveiled Wednesday new "Made in Europe" rules to help bolster the bloc's industries against fierce competition from China in a push held up for months by wrangling over plans some see as overly protectionist.
SPORTS Galatasaray extends its lead in Süper lig

Galatasaray extends its lead in Süper lig

 Galatasaray widened its lead at the top of the Turkish Süper Lig to four points following a decisive weekend that saw the defending champion cruise to victory while its closest rival, Fenerbahçe, stumbled in a dramatic draw.
﻿