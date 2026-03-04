Amsterdam's Rijksmuseum discovers new Rembrandt

AMSTERDAM

The Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam said Monday it had uncovered a new painting by Rembrandt, using advanced scanning technology and stylistic analysis to confirm it was crafted by the Dutch master.

The 1633 work, entitled "Vision of Zacharias in the Temple," disappeared from public view for 65 years, but was recently handed over to the museum for testing.

"Materials analysis, stylistic and thematic similarities, alterations made by Rembrandt, and the overall quality of the painting all support the conclusion that this painting is a genuine work by Rembrandt van Rijn," the museum said in a statement.

The work depicts the biblical scene of Archangel Gabriel visiting high priest Zacharias to inform him he will have a son: John the Baptist.

Gabriel is not depicted in the painting but light shining in the upper right corner heralds his arrival.

"We always hope to find a new Rembrandt, but this happens rarely," Rijksmuseum director Taco Dibbits told AFP.

The painting disappeared from public view after a private individual purchased it in 1961. Its current owner contacted the Rijksmuseum, enabling experts to study the work with modern analytical tools.

"It was amazing that this painting — that we didn't know of — came to us via somebody who sent an email to say 'could this be a Dutch painting?', who really didn't know what he had," Dibbits said.

The two-year research showed that the paints used are also found in other Rembrandt works of the period. The painting technique and build-up of paint layers are also comparable.

Scans revealed "compositional changes that support the authenticity of the work," the museum said.

Finally, the signature has been deemed original and analysis of the wooden panel confirms the date of 1633 on the painting is also correct.

"The way the painting was constructed, the different layers, was typical for Rembrandt," Rijksmuseum curator Jonathan Bikker told AFP.

"And it's a dark painting, and the light is very important. Rembrandt, of course, is all about light and dark contrast," added Bikker.

The biblical topic is also typical of the work of the then 27-year-old artist, said Petria Noble, a specialist researcher on Rembrandt.

"1633 is really Rembrandt's early Amsterdam career and he's really interested in Bible stories and in history books," she told AFP.

"So everything fitted in terms of the material aspects, the stylistic aspects... It was a wonderful experience," added Noble.

The work is now on long-term loan to the museum and will be on display to the public from Wednesday.