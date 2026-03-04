Istanbul unveils 2026 free festival calendar

ISTANBUL

The Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality’s Department of Culture, Arts and Social Affairs (İBB Kültür) has announced its 2026 festival calendar, presenting a citywide program under the vision “For Everyone, Everywhere.”

The schedule brings together music, theater, dance, children’s events, choral gatherings, international cultural meetings and traditional folk arts in Istanbul.

Aiming to make Istanbul a city of festivals, İBB Kültür will host 19 free festivals throughout 2026, spreading events from the city center to its outer districts.

Among the highlights is the 2nd Istanbul Youth Music Festival, to be held on May 16–19 with 20 concerts across various venues. The festival will feature “Young Stage,” Youth Orchestras Meeting and Young Soloists events, with performances dedicated entirely to young artists.

The 13th Inter-High School Theater Gathering will bring together aspiring young actors and audiences on May 22–24. In June, the 2nd Street Artists Festival will showcase Istanbul’s street culture, from music and juggling to street theater, painting, magic and caricature.

The 4th International Istanbul Choir Festival will stage 48 concerts on July 9–12 at some of the city’s historic heritage venues, reflecting Istanbul’s multicultural and polyphonic character.

Cinema will take center stage during the 6th SinemADA Film Festival, scheduled for July 22–26 on the Princes’ Islands. Organized by the Istanbul Cinema Office under İBB Kültür in cooperation with Filmkoop, the festival will screen notable films of the season and host talks and workshops with leading figures from the industry.

Chamber music will be celebrated at the 6th Istanbul International Chamber Music Festival on Sept. 1–20, welcoming prominent artists from around the world. Jazz enthusiasts will gather at the 4th Adalar’da Caz festival on Sept. 18–20, featuring concerts, talks, masterclasses and workshops across the Princes’ Islands.

The Serçeşme Hünkâr Hacı Bektaş Veli Festival will mark its fifth edition on Oct. 2–4, highlighting cultural heritage and social solidarity. In November, the 6th International Children’s Rights Festival will focus on the four core principles of the 1989 United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, with programming shaped by children’s suggestions.

The 753rd anniversary of the Şeb-i Arus, commemorating the death of Mevlana Jalaluddin Rumi, will be marked on Dec. 17 with events held across Istanbul.

İBB City Theaters will continue their long-standing traditions with the 40th Children’s Festival on April 23 and 26, and the 40th Young Days festival on May 8–19, opening at Harbiye Cemil Topuzlu Open-Air Theater.

Instrument-focused gatherings will include the 3rd Istanbul Guitar Days on June 12–14, the inaugural International Istanbul Vocal Days on July 24–26 and the 3rd Istanbul Percussion Days on Aug. 14–16.

A new addition to the calendar, the Digital Art and Electronic Music Festival, will debut on Aug. 15–16, bringing together sound, visuals, software, artificial intelligence and live performance to create an interactive audience experience.

The April 23 Children’s Festival will once again unite Turkish and international children in Istanbul, while the 4th Traveling Children’s Films Festival will be held in August and September. The second Welcome Week, welcoming university students from Türkiye and abroad, is scheduled for Oct. 10.