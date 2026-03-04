Historical underwater ruins in Fethiye placed under protection

MUĞLA

The underwater ruins known as the “Kalimçe Ruins” in Fethiye’s tourist neighborhood of Göcek have been declared a first-degree archaeological site, delighting residents.

The move follows applications by the Göcek Culture and Tourism Association and the Göcek People’s Assembly to the Muğla Regional Board for the Protection of Cultural Heritage, aimed at preserving the ruins located near the waterfront. The area, visible from the shore when the sea recedes, was officially granted protected status after expert evaluations.

Onur Ugan, board member of the Göcek Culture and Tourism Association, told Anadolu Agency that while Göcek has recently become known for marine tourism, the area also has deep historical roots. “These beautiful and sheltered bays were used not only today but also in the earliest periods of history. As locals, we are aware of many ruins in our bays, mountains, and underwater,” he said, noting historical remnants in locations including Yassıcalar, Şeytanlı Island, Hamam Bay, and Tersane Bay.

Ugan added that revealing and studying the ruins archaeologically would both enhance tourism and prevent unplanned construction. “If we protect our nature and history, we will protect Göcek. Otherwise, we would surrender it to concrete. I thank everyone who contributed to the area’s designation as a protected site,” he said.

He also explained that historical maps refer to Göcek as “Skopea Harbor” and that Kalimçe was an ancient city in the area. Ugan said that studies could establish precise dating for the site.

“There was a significant settlement here in ancient times. Southwest Anatolia was the cradle of civilization. The Lycians lived here. This region was an important center in the past. Its bays and islands suggest it was also a major trade hub. Ancient cities, aqueducts, and cisterns still stand. At Göbün Bay, we can see historical ruins, including tile-constructed water channels that indicate agriculture. Bedri Rahmi Bay features rock tombs, ancient remains, and an underwater city reminiscent of Kekova. Bringing these to light is very important for us,” he said.