Milan runways highlight faux fur, backless designs, frayed fabrics

MILAN

Milan Fashion Week wrapped up March 2 with designers showcasing bold and playful looks for Fall/Winter 2026/2027 women’s collections. Furry textures, backless silhouettes, extreme trousers, and layered or distressed fabrics dominated the runways.

Faux fur and voluminous pieces were everywhere. Emporio Armani’s runway featured Easter egg-shaped coats, while Diesel presented multicolored patchwork men’s jackets with neon accents. Etro offered 1970s-inspired coats with oversized collars and Roberto Cavalli paired silver-tipped long faux fur coats with embroidered bralettes and slouchy floral trousers. Most fur was synthetic, though Fendi displayed real, remodeled pieces. Bottega Veneta transformed fiberglass into shimmering long coats and matching hats, and small brand Themoire introduced the “Fur Potato,” a mini clutch made from biodegradable potato starch fibers.

Backless designs were another highlight. Gucci’s sparkling gown on Kate Moss and its G-string detail echoed Tom Ford’s 1997 signature, while Tod’s presented asymmetrical leather-trimmed dresses exposing the back fully. The trend combined glamour and the chilly edge typical of winter collections.

Trousers followed two distinct approaches. Ultra-skinny, body-hugging styles appeared at Emporio Armani, Tod’s and Dolce & Gabbana, sometimes paired with high heels, corsets, or thigh-high stockings. In contrast, designers like Moschino, Roberto Cavalli and Max Mara offered loose, roomy cuts including harem pants, pleated faux Persian lamb trousers and wide-leg silhouettes conveying warmth and luxury.

Layering and frayed details also stood out. Prada showed partially shredded jackets and satin slips revealing floral underlayers, Roberto Cavalli used distressed sweaters in lilac, and Dolce & Gabbana as well as Fendi emphasized black lace, balancing concealment and exposure. The season’s overall narrative combined tactile textures, playful novelty and dramatic visual statements.

Milan Fashion Week 2026/2027 confirmed that faux fur, daring backlines, contrasting pant silhouettes and distressed fabrics remain central to Italian runway style, offering a mix of extravagance, comfort, and theatricality for the upcoming season.