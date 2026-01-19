IMF upgrades Türkiye’s growth forecast for 2026 and 2027

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has raised its growth forecast for Türkiye’s economy in 2026 to 4.2 percent, up from 3.7 percent in its October 2025 projection, according to the latest update to its World Economic Outlook.

The Fund also revised its forecast for 2027, lifting it from 3.7 percent to 4.1 percent.

The World Bank last week similarly upgraded its outlook for Türkiye, raising its 2026 growth forecast from 3.6 percent to 3.7 percent. In its Global Economic Prospects report released on Jan. 13, the Bank also increased its estimate for Türkiye’s GDP growth in 2027 from 4.2 percent to 4.4 percent.

Globally, the IMF expects growth to reach 3.3 percent this year, unchanged from 2025 but higher than the 3.1 percent it had projected for 2026 in October.

The U.S. economy, buoyed by the strongest pace of technology investment since 2001, is forecast to expand 2.4 percent this year, an upgrade from the IMF’s October outlook.

China, the world’s second-largest economy, is projected to grow 4.5 percent, up from the earlier forecast of 4.2 percent, partly due to a trade truce with the United States that eased tariffs on Chinese exports.

