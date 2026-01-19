Short-term external debt at $164 billion, down 1.3 percent

Türkiye’s short-term external debt stock stood at $163.7 billion at the end of November, marking a 1.3 percent decline from the previous month, the Central Bank reported on Jan. 19.
On a remaining maturity basis — which calculates external debt maturing within one year or less, regardless of original maturity — the figure reached $224 billion.
Banks’ short-term external debt rose 0.4 percent to $73.8 billion, while the Central Bank’s liabilities fell sharply by 8.7 percent to $25.2 billion. Compared with the previous month, banks’ short-term foreign currency loans from abroad increased 1.7 percent to $8.2 billion. Non-residents’ foreign currency deposits (excluding the banking sector) declined 1.0 percent to $20.9 billion, while their Turkish lira deposits rose 3.4 percent to $25.7 billion.
The short-term debt of other sectors edged down 0.1 percent to $64.7 billion.
In terms of currency composition, short-term external debt stock consisted of 34.2 percent in U.S. dollars, 27.2 percent in euros, 24 percent in Turkish Liras and 14.6 percent in other currencies.
The Syrian army on Jan. 19 deployed its forces in parts of the eastern Deir Ezzor province and moved to take control of the Tishrin Dam southeast of Manbij, with President Ahmad al-Sharaa hailing the “victory for all” after a deal and ceasefire with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).