Short-term external debt at $164 billion, down 1.3 percent

Türkiye’s short-term external debt stock stood at $163.7 billion at the end of November, marking a 1.3 percent decline from the previous month, the Central Bank reported on Jan. 19.

On a remaining maturity basis — which calculates external debt maturing within one year or less, regardless of original maturity — the figure reached $224 billion.

Banks’ short-term external debt rose 0.4 percent to $73.8 billion, while the Central Bank’s liabilities fell sharply by 8.7 percent to $25.2 billion. Compared with the previous month, banks’ short-term foreign currency loans from abroad increased 1.7 percent to $8.2 billion. Non-residents’ foreign currency deposits (excluding the banking sector) declined 1.0 percent to $20.9 billion, while their Turkish lira deposits rose 3.4 percent to $25.7 billion.

The short-term debt of other sectors edged down 0.1 percent to $64.7 billion.

In terms of currency composition, short-term external debt stock consisted of 34.2 percent in U.S. dollars, 27.2 percent in euros, 24 percent in Turkish Liras and 14.6 percent in other currencies.

