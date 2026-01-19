Syrian army deploys in Deir Ezzor province after landmark deal

DAMASCUS

The Syrian army has taken control of the Tishreen Dam, which was under occupation by the SDF in the southwest of Manbij. Anadolu Agency (AA)

The Syrian army on Jan. 19 deployed its forces in parts of the eastern Deir Ezzor province and moved to take control of the Tishrin Dam southeast of Manbij, with President Ahmad al-Sharaa hailing the “victory for all” after a deal and ceasefire with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

The deal on Jan. 18 included a "comprehensive and immediate ceasefire on all fronts and contact points between Syrian government forces" and the SDF.

It also stipulated the "integration" of SDF military and security members "into the structure of the Syrian defense and interior ministries on an individual basis, after carrying out the necessary security checks.”

Other points stipulated "the full and immediate administrative and military handover of the Deir Ezzor and Raqa provinces to the Syrian government,” and the "integration of all civil institutions" in the SDF stronghold of Hasakeh province into the state.

It includes integrating the SDF administration responsible for the ISIL terrorist organization’s "prisoners and camps,” as well as "forces responsible for protecting these facilities" into the Syrian government, which will take "full legal and security responsibility for them.”

The SDF leadership will submit candidates for "senior military, security and civil positions,” while Sharaa is to issue a decree "appointing a candidate to the position of Hasakeh governor.”

The ceasefire agreement also outlined that the SDF committed to the removal of all non-Syrian PKK leaders and members from the territory to ensure sovereignty and regional stability.

The deal is a major blow to the SDF hopes to preserve the gains of de facto autonomous administration built during Syria's civil war, including institutions that administered and controlled parts of the north and northeast.

It also ends the SDF aspirations for decentralized rule despite their earlier insistence on the issue during negotiations with Damascus.

Syria’s state-run news agency SANA showed Sharaa signing and holding the agreement.

“It’s a victory for all Syrians of all backgrounds,” Sharaa told journalists in Damascus after signing the agreement. “Hopefully Syria will end its state of division and move to a state of unity and progress.”

Meanwhile, Syria's army on Jan. 19 deployed its forces in parts of the eastern Deir Ezzor province.

Lines of cars, trucks and motorcycles formed in front of a small bridge leading to the eastern bank.

Some people were also heading there on foot.

"Our joy over liberation is indescribable," Mohammed Khalil, a 50-year-old driver in Deir Ezzor, told AFP.

"We hope things will be better than before. There was... no freedom under the SDF.”

The Syrian army said in a statement that it "started the deployment" into the eastern Jazira region "to secure it under the agreement between the Syrian state and the SDF.”