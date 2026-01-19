Eurozone inflation eases to 1.9 pct in December

Eurozone inflation eased to 1.9 percent in December, hovering just below the target set by the European Central Bank, revised official data showed Monday.
The initial estimate by the EU's statistics agency had shown annual inflation in the single currency area slowing to 2.0 percent, which is the ECB's target.
The Syrian army on Jan. 19 deployed its forces in parts of the eastern Deir Ezzor province and moved to take control of the Tishrin Dam southeast of Manbij, with President Ahmad al-Sharaa hailing the “victory for all” after a deal and ceasefire with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).