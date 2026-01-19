Eurozone inflation eases to 1.9 pct in December

FRANKFURT
Eurozone inflation eased to 1.9 percent in December, hovering just below the target set by the European Central Bank, revised official data showed Monday.

The initial estimate by the EU's statistics agency had shown annual inflation in the single currency area slowing to 2.0 percent, which is the ECB's target.

ECONOMY Eurozone inflation eases to 1.9 pct in December

