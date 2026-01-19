Slain Turkish-Armenian journalist Dink remembered

ISTANBUL

Hundreds of people braved heavy snowfall in Istanbul on Jan. 19 to mark the anniversary of the death of Hrant Dink, the prominent Turkish-Armenian journalist who was shot dead in broad daylight outside his office 19 years ago.

Participants carried black-and-white placards, inscribed in both Armenian and Turkish, as they marched to the site in Şişli, the former headquarters of the weekly newspaper Agos, where Dink once served as editor-in-chief.

During the ceremony, doves were projected onto the building, symbolizing Dink’s own words from his final article, in which he described feeling a “dove-like anxiety” amid mounting death threats.

On the very day that article was published, Dink was assassinated by Ogün Samast, a then-17-year-old unemployed high school dropout.

In 2011, Samast confessed to the killing and was sentenced to nearly 23 years in prison.

On social media, main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel paid tribute to Dink, writing: “I commemorate Hrant Dink, who defended peace and brotherhood in this country, with respect and mercy on the 19th anniversary of his assassination.”

“We will not allow this crime to be forgotten until all the truth comes to light and all those responsible are held accountable,” Özel expressed.

Samast was released in November 2023 after serving more than 16 years in prison and meeting the conditions for parole, a decision that ignited public debate and criticism.

Shortly after his release, Samast returned to court, this time facing terrorism-related charges. Istanbul’s chief prosecutor has called for a prison sentence of five to ten years for his alleged links to FETÖ, the organization behind the 2016 coup attempt.