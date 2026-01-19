Size of entertainment industry expected to surpass $2 billion

ISTANBUL
Mustafa Onur Karadağ, President of the Association of All Entertainment Parks, Events and Attractions.

 

 Türkiye’s entertainment industry, encompassing manufacturers, operators and suppliers, currently generates an annual turnover exceeding $1.8 billion.

According to projections, this figure is expected to surpass $2 billion by the end of 2026.

Mustafa Onur Karadağ, President of the Association of All Entertainment Parks, Events and Attractions, emphasized that the sector is composed of three main branches: Manufacturers, operators, and suppliers.

He noted that more than 2,000 businesses are active in the industry, alongside around 300 manufacturers — half of which export their products. Suppliers form the third pillar of the sector.

“Our industry serves a wide spectrum, from indoor and outdoor entertainment centers to aquaparks, aquariums, museums, open-air theme parks and adventure parks,” Karadağ said.

“Our manufacturers are particularly strong, with many companies ranking among the top three globally in their respective fields. The sector is largely export-oriented,” he added.

Karadağ highlighted that the combined annual turnover of manufacturers, operators and suppliers exceeds $1.8 billion, while the industry provides employment for more than 100,000 people.

He added that Turkish companies currently export to over 100 countries, primarily in North America, Europe and the Arab countries.

 

 

 

