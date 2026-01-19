Türkiye’s first offshore wind tenders expected by end 2026

ISTANBUL
Türkiye is preparing to hold its first offshore wind power tenders by the end of 2026, according to the Turkish Wind Energy Association (TÜREB) President İbrahim Erden.

“We hope to see the first offshore wind tenders realized by late 2026, so that by 2030–2031 we can witness the installation of the country’s first offshore wind turbines,” he said.

Erden highlighted that Türkiye achieved its strongest performance in wind energy in the past 15 years with nearly 2,000 megawatts of new capacity added last year. He underlined that Türkiye is among the two countries in Europe with the greatest wind potential.

He recalled that the 2024 Renewable Energy Resource Zone (YEKA) tender was completed at the beginning of 2025, followed by the 2025 YEKA tender at the end of the same year, offering investors a total of 2,350 megawatts of capacity. Erden stressed that holding YEKA tenders regularly and predictably is crucial for the sector, as it strengthens investor confidence.

Pointing to the importance of long-term predictability for domestic and international investors, financial institutions and stakeholders, Erden said: “We foresee continuing with 1,000 to 1,500 megawatts of installed capacity annually. This is very significant.”

He noted that foreign investor interest is gradually increasing and that this momentum could be further reinforced if supported not only through YEKA projects but also through additional capacity allocations. Erden added that YEKA projects awarded in previous years are beginning to come online as of 2025, with more expected to be commissioned strongly in 2026.

“Taking all these factors into account, by the end of 2026 we expect to exceed the levels reached this year—around 1,900 to 2,000 megawatts — and close the year with more than 2,000 megawatts of new wind power installations,” Erden said.

