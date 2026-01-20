Era of terrorism in region over once and for all: Erdoğan

ANKARA
The operation conducted by the Syrian army against the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which resulted in the latter’s withdrawal from the critical sites, has ended the era of terrorism in the region, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said, calling on all the actors to exert efforts for stability and peace in the region.

“The era of terrorism in our region is over once and for all. The requirements of the ceasefire and full integration agreement must be implemented swiftly, and all must avoid yet another miscalculation,” Erdoğan said following a cabinet meeting on late Jan. 19.

Erdoğan’s remarks came after Damascus and the SDF agreed on a 14-article agreement that stipulates the full control of the former in previously SDF-controlled areas and implementation of a ceasefire between the two sides.

Syria’s fertile lands have had enough of suffering, bloodshed, and tears. What must be done from now on is clear. Foot-dragging, stalling or hiding behind excuses will not help anyone,” Erdoğan stated, adding that Türkiye will continue to closely follow all the developments in its southern neighboring country.

“We are exerting great efforts to turn the environment of freedom through the Dec. 8 revolution into permanent stability and peace. We are of the opinion that a Syria protecting its territorial integrity and unity is indispensable to our regional peace,” he stated.

Referring to the collapse of the 61-year-old Baath regime in Syria in December 2024, Erdoğan said Syria has caught a historic opportunity for its people, underlining that Türkiye will not allow any attempt to sabotage this process.

“The principle of one state, one army is a must for any state. Türkiye has full support to any initiative to this end,” he stated.

Erdoğan also hailed the performance of the Syrian army, which paid utmost attention not to harm civilians during the operations, recalling that he had a phone conversation with interim Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa, over the recent developments.

“I congratulated him on the agreement and operation. I have expressed once again that Türkiye will stand with Syria in its fight against terrorism, particularly the DAESH,” he said, using the Arabic acronym of the ISIL terrorist organization.

