Türkiye spearheads global call for UN to halt arms flow to Israel

ANKARA

In a bold move, Türkiye has taken the lead in rallying 52 countries and two international organizations to jointly call on the United Nations Security Council to immediately cease the supply of weapons and ammunition to Israel.

Speaking at a news conference in Djibouti, where he attended the Third Ministerial Review Conference of the Türkiye-Africa Partnership, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan emphasized the urgency of the initiative.

"We must reiterate at every opportunity that selling weapons to Israel amounts to complicity in genocide," Fidan declared.

The letter, submitted to the U.N. on Nov. 1, was signed by 52 countries and two international organizations, all united under Türkiye's leadership in this call for action.

Fidan highlighted Israel's ability to procure weapons and ammunition from other countries as a key factor fueling terror in the region.

"We must prevent Israel from purchasing arms and munitions. We need to keep our sensitivity on this issue on the agenda at every platform," he asserted.

The Turkish foreign minister did not mince words in his assessment of the current Israeli government, describing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's administration as a "global threat." Fidan urged all countries to prevent Israel from ignoring international law, warning that "there is genocide in Gaza" and that Netanyahu's intention is to "completely eliminate the two-state solution by using every means possible."

Fidan also expressed Türkiye's support for African nations taking a leading role in voicing global conscience, praising South Africa's efforts in spearheading the genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice.

"This inevitable transformation will occur under the leadership of African countries, which the current international system has ignored," Fidan said, underscoring that the global order must change to resolve historical injustices.