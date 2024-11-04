Türkiye spearheads global call for UN to halt arms flow to Israel

Türkiye spearheads global call for UN to halt arms flow to Israel

ANKARA
Türkiye spearheads global call for UN to halt arms flow to Israel

In a bold move, Türkiye has taken the lead in rallying 52 countries and two international organizations to jointly call on the United Nations Security Council to immediately cease the supply of weapons and ammunition to Israel.

Speaking at a news conference in Djibouti, where he attended the Third Ministerial Review Conference of the Türkiye-Africa Partnership, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan emphasized the urgency of the initiative.

"We must reiterate at every opportunity that selling weapons to Israel amounts to complicity in genocide," Fidan declared.

The letter, submitted to the U.N. on Nov. 1, was signed by 52 countries and two international organizations, all united under Türkiye's leadership in this call for action.

Fidan highlighted Israel's ability to procure weapons and ammunition from other countries as a key factor fueling terror in the region.

"We must prevent Israel from purchasing arms and munitions. We need to keep our sensitivity on this issue on the agenda at every platform," he asserted.

The Turkish foreign minister did not mince words in his assessment of the current Israeli government, describing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's administration as a "global threat." Fidan urged all countries to prevent Israel from ignoring international law, warning that "there is genocide in Gaza" and that Netanyahu's intention is to "completely eliminate the two-state solution by using every means possible."

Fidan also expressed Türkiye's support for African nations taking a leading role in voicing global conscience, praising South Africa's efforts in spearheading the genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice.

"This inevitable transformation will occur under the leadership of African countries, which the current international system has ignored," Fidan said, underscoring that the global order must change to resolve historical injustices.

 

UN,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() UEFA moves Beşiktaş – Maccabi Tel Aviv match from Istanbul: Report

UEFA moves Beşiktaş – Maccabi Tel Aviv match from Istanbul: Report
LATEST NEWS

  1. UEFA moves Beşiktaş – Maccabi Tel Aviv match from Istanbul: Report

    UEFA moves Beşiktaş – Maccabi Tel Aviv match from Istanbul: Report

  2. Kırıkkale’s Balışeyh mayor killed in armed assault

    Kırıkkale’s Balışeyh mayor killed in armed assault

  3. ISIL probe reveals so-called charter on terror activities in Türkiye

    ISIL probe reveals so-called charter on terror activities in Türkiye

  4. Iran arrests woman after solo university protest: Reports

    Iran arrests woman after solo university protest: Reports

  5. Israeli gov’t accused of leaks to foil Gaza ceasefire

    Israeli gov’t accused of leaks to foil Gaza ceasefire
Recommended
Palestine exempted from Türkiyes trade ban at request: Minister

Palestine exempted from Türkiye's trade ban at request: Minister
Erdoğan urges unity in Islamic world amid Israeli massacres

Erdoğan urges unity in Islamic world amid Israeli massacres
Japanese prince to visit Türkiye to mark 100 years of ties

Japanese prince to visit Türkiye to mark 100 years of ties
Türkiye sounds alarm on Sudan crisis, calls for immediate ceasefire

Türkiye sounds alarm on Sudan crisis, calls for immediate ceasefire
Russian FM says Türkiye can contribute to BRICS goals

Russian FM says Türkiye can contribute to BRICS goals
Erdoğan warns of escalating ring of fire in region

Erdoğan warns of escalating 'ring of fire' in region
WORLD Iran arrests woman after solo university protest: Reports

Iran arrests woman after solo university protest: Reports

Iranian authorities have arrested a female student after she stripped to her underwear outside her university in Iran in what some student and rights groups say was a protest against the country’s strict Islamic dress code, several reports said on Nov. 3.
ECONOMY Defense industry’s exports top $5.1 billion in 10 months

Defense industry’s exports top $5.1 billion in 10 months

The Turkish defense and aerospace industry’s export revenues amounted to $5.13 billion in January-October, marking a robust 18 percent increase from a year ago.  
SPORTS UEFA moves Beşiktaş – Maccabi Tel Aviv match from Istanbul: Report

UEFA moves Beşiktaş – Maccabi Tel Aviv match from Istanbul: Report

UEFA has decided to relocate the match between Turkish club Beşiktaş and Israeli team Maccabi Tel Aviv, which was originally slated to take place in Istanbul on Nov. 28, local media reported on Nov. 4.
﻿