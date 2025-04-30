Türkiye slams rising hate speech against Turkish Cypriots

ANKARA

Turkish defense officials have condemned what they describe as a rise in hate speech against Turkish Cypriots by Greek Cypriot authorities.

"It is seen that the EOKA terrorist mentality is being revived," sources from the Defense Ministry told local media on April 30.

They were referencing a Greek Cypriot paramilitary group formed in 1954 that sought union with Greece and was involved in violent clashes.

"This approach, which disregards international law and human values, targets the legitimate rights and security of the Turkish Cypriot people," the sources said.

"Türkiye will continue to be the assurance of peace, tranquility and security in Cyprus within the framework of international agreements and will never hesitate to use the authorities granted to it as a guarantor."

Defense officials said the escalating tensions further justify the need for a two-state solution for the divided island — a vision long supported by Ankara and Turkish Cypriot leadership.

The rejection of a U.N. peace plan by Greek Cypriot voters in a 2004 referendum meant the southern administration entered the EU that year still as a divided island, with Turkish Cypriots denied the full benefits of membership. The northern part is recognized only by Ankara.

Talks aimed at reunifying the island under a bizonal and bicommunal federation have stalled since a U.N.-sponsored round collapsed in 2017.

The remarks came amid a friction between Ankara and Athens over maritime boundary claims in the Aegean and eastern Mediterranean.

Türkiye contests recent Greek maritime plans, arguing they violate its sovereign rights and hold no legal weight. Turkish officials said they will soon submit their own maritime boundary proposal and maps to UNESCO and other relevant U.N. bodies.

Despite the disputes, Ankara reiterated its commitment to dialogue-based solutions, as emphasized in the Athens Declaration signed between the two NATO allies in 2023.