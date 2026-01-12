Trump says studying ‘very strong options’ for Iran amid protests

Trump says studying ‘very strong options’ for Iran amid protests

WASHINGTON
Trump says studying ‘very strong options’ for Iran amid protests

An anti-Iranian regime protester holds placard reading "President Trump Support us, Please" during a demonstration outside the Iranian Consulate in Istanbul, on Jan. 11, 2026.

 

U.S. President Donald Trump has said that he was considering potential military action against Iran, amid mounting reports of deadly crackdowns against the country's mass anti-government protests.

"They're starting to, it looks like," Trump said, when asked by reporters aboard Air Force One if Iran had crossed his previously stated red line of protesters being killed.

"We're looking at it very seriously. The military is looking at it, and we're looking at some very strong options. We'll make a determination," he said.

Trump is scheduled to hold talks with top aides on Jan. 13 to review possible courses of action on Iran, according to media reports.

The Wall Street Journal said the options on the table ranged from military action and covert cyber operations to tougher sanctions and digital support for anti-government groups.

For two weeks, Iran has been rocked by a protest movement that has swelled in spite of a crackdown rights groups warn has become a "massacre.”

At least 544 people have been killed so far, including 496 protesters and 48 people from the security forces, according to the U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency.

It said more than 10,600 people also have been detained over the two weeks of protests.

Initially sparked by anger over the rising cost of living, the demonstrations have evolved into a serious challenge of the theocratic system in place since the 1979 revolution.

Information has continued to trickle out of Iran despite a days-long internet shutdown, with videos filtering out of capital Tehran and other cities over the past three nights showing large demonstrations.

As reports emerge of a growing protest death toll, and images show bodies piled outside a morgue, Trump said Tehran indicated its willingness to talk.

"The leaders of Iran called" Monday, Trump told reporters, adding that "a meeting is being set up... They want to negotiate."

He added, however, that "we may have to act before a meeting.”

In response, Iranian foreign minister said that Tehran is fully prepared for conflict but also ready for negotiations.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran is not seeking war but is fully prepared for war," Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told a conference of foreign ambassadors in Tehran broadcast by state TV.

"We are also ready for negotiations but these negotiations should be fair, with equal rights and based on mutual respect."

He also said that “the situation has come under total control” after a bloody crackdown on nationwide protests.

The protests “turned violent and bloody to give an excuse” for to intervene, the Iranian top diplomat said.

A video circulating on Jan. 11 showed dozens of bodies accumulating outside a morgue south of Tehran.

 

 

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump urges Iranians to keep protesting, says help on its way

Trump urges Iranians to keep protesting, says 'help' on its way
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump urges Iranians to keep protesting, says 'help' on its way

    Trump urges Iranians to keep protesting, says 'help' on its way

  2. Prosecutor wounds judge in Istanbul courthouse shooting

    Prosecutor wounds judge in Istanbul courthouse shooting

  3. At least 100 children killed in Gaza since ceasefire: UN

    At least 100 children killed in Gaza since ceasefire: UN

  4. Russian intel labels Istanbul-based patriarch as ‘devil’

    Russian intel labels Istanbul-based patriarch as ‘devil’

  5. CHP to push for pension hike to match minimum wage

    CHP to push for pension hike to match minimum wage
Recommended
Trump urges Iranians to keep protesting, says help on its way

Trump urges Iranians to keep protesting, says 'help' on its way
At least 100 children killed in Gaza since ceasefire: UN

At least 100 children killed in Gaza since ceasefire: UN
Russian intel labels Istanbul-based patriarch as ‘devil’

Russian intel labels Istanbul-based patriarch as ‘devil’
Tehran faces rising int’l pressure amid deadly protest crackdown

Tehran faces rising int’l pressure amid deadly protest crackdown
Venezuela eyes new agenda with EU, UK

Venezuela eyes 'new agenda' with EU, UK
Most vaccine-hesitant people eventually got COVID jab: Study

Most vaccine-hesitant people eventually got COVID jab: Study
Germany plays down threat of US invading Greenland

Germany plays down threat of US invading Greenland
WORLD Trump urges Iranians to keep protesting, says help on its way

Trump urges Iranians to keep protesting, says 'help' on its way

U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday he’s canceled talks with Iranian officials amid a protest crackdown, telling Iranian citizens “help is on its way.”
ECONOMY Equity holdings of Turkish investors rise 32 pct last year

Equity holdings of Turkish investors rise 32 pct last year

Domestic investors’ equity holdings grew 32.1 percent year-on-year to 4.76 trillion Turkish Liras ($110 billion) last year, according to the “Financial Market Summary Data 2025” compiled by the Turkish Capital Markets Association (TSPB) from the Central Bank and the Central Securities Depository (MKK).  
SPORTS Guendouzi propels Fenerbahçe to Super Cup trophy

Guendouzi propels Fenerbahçe to Super Cup trophy

Newcomer Matteo Guendouzi shined as Fenerbahçe defeated archrival Galatasaray 2-0 to claim the Turkish Super Cup on Jan. 10.

﻿