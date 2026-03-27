Türkiye in contact with warring parties ‘over Black Sea security’

ANKARA

Türkiye is engaging with Russia and Ukraine to prevent the war from spreading following a tanker attack in the Black Sea, according to a Foreign Ministry spokesperson.

“We are deeply concerned about the attack today [March 26] on the Sierra Leone-flagged and Turkish-operated tanker "ALTURA," carrying crude oil in the Black Sea,” Öncü Keçeli said in a written statement.

“Our relevant institutions are conducting the necessary investigations and technical interventions regarding the attack, and it has been learned that the 27 Turkish crew members on board are in good health,” he said.

Earlier, Transportation Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu informed that the attack was carried out by an unmanned naval vehicle without identifying the perpetrator. Ukraine had attacked two vessels in the Black Sea in the past months with the objective of drawing attention to the Russian ghost fleet.

“Such attacks, occurring within our Exclusive Economic Zone in the Black Sea and in violation of international law, pose serious risks to life, property, navigation and environmental safety in the region,” Keçeli stated.

“We continue our contacts with the relevant parties to prevent the spread and further escalation of the conflict across the Black Sea. In this regard, we also reserve the right to take necessary measures, within the framework of international law, to protect Türkiye’s economic interests and activities in the region."

Türkiye has long been calling on both sides to avoid attempts to spread the war to the Black Sea, which can severely damage the civilian maritime security.