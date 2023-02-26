Türkiye remembers 31st anniversary of Khojaly massacre

Türkiye remembers 31st anniversary of Khojaly massacre

Türkiye remembered the victims of the Khojaly Massacre, which took place in 1992 in Azerbaijan’s then-occupied region of Karabakh during the war with Armenia.

“We still feel the pain of our Azerbaijani brothers, who were killed in Khojaly 31 years ago, in our hearts. We condemn this crime against humanity, which went down in history as a black mark,” the Foreign Ministry said on Feb. 26.

In the attacks carried out by Armenian armed forces on the city of Khojaly in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan on Feb. 26, 1992, 613 innocent Azerbaijani civilians, including many women, children and the elderly, were killed, hundreds of Azerbaijani citizens were wounded and more than a thousand people were captured, said the ministry.

Even today, the fate of those who disappeared in this massacre has not been clarified, it added.

“We wish God’s mercy on our Azerbaijani brothers who lost their lives in the Khojaly Massacre, and we reiterate our condolences to the people of Azerbaijan,” said the statement.

The massacre is regarded as one of the bloodiest and most controversial incidents of the war between Armenia and Azerbaijan for the control of the Upper Karabakh region. In the aftermath of the Soviet Union’s dissolution, Armenian forces took over the town of Khojaly in Karabakh after battering it with heavy artillery and tanks, assisted by an infantry regiment.

