Ankara urges swift implementation of deal between Syria, SDF

ANKARA

Türkiye has repeated its warning to the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to swiftly and fully implement the March 10 agreement with the Syrian government, underlining that the "patience of the relevant actors is running out."

The latest warning came from Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in an interview with TRT World late on Dec. 18.

“Certainly, we are not happy with the pace of the process. We, Syrians and some other partners think that the SDF is trying to gain more time,” Fidan told on a question about the implementation of the agreement that stipulates SDF’s integration with the Syrian national army before the end of this year.

SDF is hoping to benefit from some opportunities either through a regional crisis or Israel’s expansionist policies toward Syria, Fidan said, but drawing the attention to the fact that the United States is also aware of this.

All the armed groups, except for SDF, have agreed to join the Syrian national army as no sovereign state can tolerate the existence of two or more armed entities within its borders, the minister stated.

“This is very important and everyone understands this. We want the resolution of the problems through dialogue and negotiations, and peacefully. We don’t want to be obliged to resort to military means again. But SDF should see that the patience of relevant actors is running thin,” Fidan said.

The minister called on SDF to implement it without delay and without distortion, the minister underlined, adding, “I am optimistic in one sense. If we use the right tactic, technic and cooperation models, I hope we will reach the goal.”

Türkiye, Syria ready to combat ISIL

On a question about the continued presence of ISIL, Fidan described the terrorist organization as a very big threat, and stressed that Türkiye, Syria and some other regional countries can certainly cope with it.

Following the end of the civil war, Türkiye and other regional partners could establish a healthier cooperation with Damascus on the fight against terror, Fidan said.

“This cooperation has been very useful in terms of creating a different awareness on our Syrian partners because they know perfectly well about the threat posed by ISIL,” Fidan underlined, also stressing the importance of Syria’s joining the international anti-ISIL coalition.

Türkiye ready to join ISF in Gaza

On a question about Israel’s blockage of Türkiye’s participation in an international force to monitor the ceasefire in Gaza, Fidan repeated the Turkish government’s readiness to contribute to the international efforts in the enclave.

Israel has been enjoying the international tolerance and silence for decades even when it committed horrible crimes including mass murder of civilians, Fidan said. “But I think this era is over. Türkiye, with its partners, played a very important role in this. That’s why Israel is strongly against Turkish participation. But Israel is not the only actor here. That’s why we are engaging with other relevant actors," he added.

Although Türkiye wants to be part of the International Stability Force, the primary importance is delivering the essentials in the field, the minister said. “For us, who’s doing this in the field is a secondary issue," he remarked.

“If someone else comes along and does the same thing in Gaza in the name of humanity and humanitarian values, that’s fine with us. But if our help is very much needed, we are ready to contribute."