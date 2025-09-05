Türkiye reiterates readiness to lead Ukraine peace efforts

ANKARA

Türkiye on Wednesday reiterated its readiness to take the lead in every area to ensure lasting peace in the Russia-Ukraine war, the country’s vice president said following a coalition of the willing summit.

In a post on Turkish social media platform NSocial, Cevdet Yilmaz said that he attended online the fifth Leaders Summit of the Coalition of the Willing, in which he had previously participated four times on behalf of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“During the meeting, hosted in hybrid format by French President Emmanuel Macron, diplomatic efforts for achieving a just and lasting peace in Ukraine following the initiative taken by US President (Donald) Trump were discussed,” said Yilmaz.

“Türkiye reiterates once again that we are ready to take a leading role in every field to ensure lasting peace, and that diplomacy and dialogue between the parties must be prioritized. Until a just and lasting peace is established, we will continue to contribute to the diplomatic process with all our means,” he added.

The statement came in the wake of last month’s Alaska summit between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, with efforts to reach a ceasefire as well as organize a summit with Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy still moving forward.

Türkiye, as a country friendly with both Russia and Ukraine, has taken a unique and active role in efforts to end the war, which began in February 2022.