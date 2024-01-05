Türkiye 'ready' to host Ukraine-Russia peace talks: Erdoğan

Türkiye 'ready' to host Ukraine-Russia peace talks: Erdoğan

Türkiye ready to host Ukraine-Russia peace talks: Erdoğan

"Türkiye is ready to act as a facilitator and host peace talks in order to achieve peace in Ukraine," President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky.

Erdoğan spoke over the phone with Zelensky, the Communications Directorate announced late on Jan 5.

The call between two leaders encompassed both regional and international matters, with particular emphasis on the Ukraine-Russia conflict, the directorate said in a statement.

Türkiye is making "intense efforts" to end the violence in Palestine and Ukraine and to establish lasting peace, and a cease-fire should be achieved in Ukraine as soon as possible, Erdoğan stated during the conversation.

Erdoğan also emphasized the significance of restructuring the Black Sea grain corridor and reestablishing operational status, adding that he maintains diplomatic relations in pursuit of this objective.

Türkiye was a major player in the now-stranded agreement that facilitated the safe passage of Ukrainian grain shipments via the Black Sea.

The agreement, brokered by the U.N. in July 2022, initially allowed Ukraine to export grains and food through three Black Sea ports. However, Russia obstructed the deal in July, citing sanctions and escalating attacks on Ukraine's port infrastructure.

phone call,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye ready to host Ukraine-Russia peace talks: Erdoğan

Türkiye 'ready' to host Ukraine-Russia peace talks: Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye 'ready' to host Ukraine-Russia peace talks: Erdoğan

    Türkiye 'ready' to host Ukraine-Russia peace talks: Erdoğan

  2. Appeals court head acknowledges 'deep disagreements' with top court

    Appeals court head acknowledges 'deep disagreements' with top court

  3. Erdoğan says int'l capital inflows, reserves soaring

    Erdoğan says int'l capital inflows, reserves soaring

  4. UK police say no probe into Prince Andrew over Epstein claims

    UK police say no probe into Prince Andrew over Epstein claims

  5. Journalist given travel ban over social media post

    Journalist given travel ban over social media post
Recommended
US top diplomat arrives in Istanbul to discuss Gaza war

US top diplomat arrives in Istanbul to discuss Gaza war
Türkiye denies minehunter ships entering Ukraine via Bosphorus

Türkiye denies minehunter ships entering Ukraine via Bosphorus
Ankara concerned of spillover of war in Mideast: Fidan

Ankara concerned of spillover of war in Mideast: Fidan
FM meets with Iraqi Turkmen leader in Ankara

FM meets with Iraqi Turkmen leader in Ankara
Irans Raisi due in Ankara, regional issues top agenda

Iran's Raisi due in Ankara, regional issues top agenda
Moscow and Ankara to strengthen dialogue in new year, says Putin

Moscow and Ankara to strengthen dialogue in new year, says Putin
WORLD UK police say no probe into Prince Andrew over Epstein claims

UK police say no probe into Prince Andrew over Epstein claims

U.K. police said Friday that no investigation has been launched into Prince Andrew after an anti-monarchy group filed a complaint based on recently released U.S. court documents detailing people linked to accused sex-offender Jeffrey Epstein.
ECONOMY UK Trade Secretary Badenoch visits Türkiye

UK Trade Secretary Badenoch visits Türkiye

Britain's Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch paid a visit to Türkiye to strengthen business links ahead of the expected launch of trade deal talks later this year, said the U.K.’s Department of Business and Trade in a statement on Jan. 5.
SPORTS Football federation under fire after row over Saudi-hosted Super Cup

Football federation under fire after row over Saudi-hosted Super Cup

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) is facing severe criticism for allowing the Turkish Super Cup final between two Istanbul giants to be played in Riyadh, only to postpone it hours before kickoff due to a row with its Saudi hosts.