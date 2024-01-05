Türkiye 'ready' to host Ukraine-Russia peace talks: Erdoğan

"Türkiye is ready to act as a facilitator and host peace talks in order to achieve peace in Ukraine," President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky.

Erdoğan spoke over the phone with Zelensky, the Communications Directorate announced late on Jan 5.

The call between two leaders encompassed both regional and international matters, with particular emphasis on the Ukraine-Russia conflict, the directorate said in a statement.

Türkiye is making "intense efforts" to end the violence in Palestine and Ukraine and to establish lasting peace, and a cease-fire should be achieved in Ukraine as soon as possible, Erdoğan stated during the conversation.

Erdoğan also emphasized the significance of restructuring the Black Sea grain corridor and reestablishing operational status, adding that he maintains diplomatic relations in pursuit of this objective.

Türkiye was a major player in the now-stranded agreement that facilitated the safe passage of Ukrainian grain shipments via the Black Sea.

The agreement, brokered by the U.N. in July 2022, initially allowed Ukraine to export grains and food through three Black Sea ports. However, Russia obstructed the deal in July, citing sanctions and escalating attacks on Ukraine's port infrastructure.