Türkiye quells four wildfires as Bursa fire rages on

Türkiye quells four wildfires as Bursa fire rages on

BURSA
Türkiye quells four wildfires as Bursa fire rages on

Wildfires have been successfully contained in four out of five affected cities, as efforts continue to subdue persistent blazes in the northwestern province of Bursa, the Turkish forestry minister said on July 29. 

“There is currently only one active wildfire in our country — the Harmancık fire in Bursa. Our intervention continues with five planes, 30 helicopters and 855 land vehicles,” Agriculture and Forestry Minister İbrahim Yumaklı told reporters.

For days, Türkiye has been grappling with wildfires in the northern city of Karabük, the southern province of Antalya and two distinct areas of Bursa, which have scorched vast swathes of land and displaced thousands of residents.

The fires in Karabük, Antalya and Bursa’s Kestel district have been contained, but efforts to control the fire in Harmancık were ongoing on July 29.

“I believe we will have good news to share with the public in the coming hours,” Yumaklı added.

A total of 55 wildfires erupted across the country in the past 24 hours, the minister said, stressing that firefighters, volunteers and locals were fully mobilized in the fight against the blazes.

Meanwhile, the Istanbul Governor’s Office announced a temporary ban on the sale and use of fireworks, flares, torches and other incendiary or explosive materials from July 29 to Oct. 28.

The decision followed a wildfire on July 28 in a forested area of Istanbul’s Beykoz district, caused by a flare.

In a separate statement, Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç said that 38 individuals were arrested so far this summer in connection with negligence or arson linked to wildfires.

One of those arrested — a man who admitted to starting the fire in Bursa — has sparked public outrage. The suspect, a former military officer expelled in 2021 over links to the FETÖ terrorist organization, confessed to setting trees on fire using gasoline.

Unseasonably high temperatures, dry conditions and strong winds have been fueling the wildfires. Türkiye and other parts of the eastern Mediterranean are experiencing record-breaking heat waves. The government had earlier declared disaster areas in two western provinces, İzmir and Bilecik.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Top security body vows to deepen national unity

Top security body vows to deepen national unity
LATEST NEWS

  1. Top security body vows to deepen national unity

    Top security body vows to deepen national unity

  2. Life expectancy in Türkiye tops 78 years: TÜİK

    Life expectancy in Türkiye tops 78 years: TÜİK

  3. US GDP growth rebounds in second quarter on tariff turbulence

    US GDP growth rebounds in second quarter on tariff turbulence

  4. Türkiye discovers $4 billion worth of oil this year: Minister

    Türkiye discovers $4 billion worth of oil this year: Minister

  5. Türkiye joins Hague Group’s measures against Israel

    Türkiye joins Hague Group’s measures against Israel
Recommended
Top security body vows to deepen national unity

Top security body vows to deepen national unity
Life expectancy in Türkiye tops 78 years: TÜİK

Life expectancy in Türkiye tops 78 years: TÜİK
Helicopter-backed police operation sweeps Istanbul

Helicopter-backed police operation sweeps Istanbul
Türkiye adopts ‘trend-based’ strategy in combating drugs

Türkiye adopts ‘trend-based’ strategy in combating drugs
Commission to play key role on terror-free Türkiye bid: Justice minister

Commission to play key role on 'terror-free Türkiye' bid: Justice minister
Experts push for stricter penalties as Türkiye fights wildfires

Experts push for stricter penalties as Türkiye fights wildfires
Libraries in Türkiye become vibrant community hubs

Libraries in Türkiye become vibrant community hubs
WORLD Türkiye joins Hague Group’s measures against Israel

Türkiye joins Hague Group’s measures against Israel

Türkiye has declared its participation in the Bogota joint statement of the Hague Group, noting that it was not bound by the references made in the joint statement to the U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).
ECONOMY US GDP growth rebounds in second quarter on tariff turbulence

US GDP growth rebounds in second quarter on tariff turbulence

U.S. economic growth bounced back in the second quarter, government data showed Wednesday, as analysts warned of distortions due to shifting trade flows over President Donald Trump's tariffs.
SPORTS Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Cole Palmer scored two goals and made another as Chelsea stunned Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the Club World Cup on Sunday, beating the European champions 3-0 before lifting the trophy alongside US President Donald Trump.
﻿