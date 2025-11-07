Türkiye pledges 'bridge role' in climate fight

BELEM
Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz said Thursday that Türkiye has formally announced its candidacy to host the COP31 climate summit in 2026 while expressing the country’s determination to strengthen the global climate agenda and serve as a bridge between the Global South and North in tackling climate change.

Speaking at the opening session of the leaders’ general assembly during the COP30 Leaders Summit in Belem, Brazil, Yılmaz said the world is going through a period marked by growing geopolitical tensions, economic uncertainty, intensifying climate impacts, persisting global inequalities and shrinking development aid and climate finance.

He emphasized the urgency of resolving humanitarian crises, notably the situation in Gaza, as essential for strengthening global justice and sustainable development.

“Climate change is no longer just an environmental issue but a complex global challenge threatening the gains achieved toward sustainable development goals. Overcoming this global problem depends on strong international cooperation," he said.

He noted that the “Baku to Belem Roadmap” and the full and timely implementation of the COP29 finance agreement are key to aligning national energy and development strategies with climate goals.

Yılmaz said Türkiye remains committed to turning its ambitious climate pledges under the Paris Agreement into concrete action, adding that the country has adopted a net-zero emissions target by 2053 and continues its green transformation in key sectors.

“As of this year, the share of renewables in our total installed capacity has exceeded 60%. While boosting renewables, we are also improving energy efficiency, promoting low-carbon technologies and circular economy practices in industry, prioritizing rail transport, accelerating the transition to electric vehicles, and expanding the Zero Waste Initiative both nationally and globally,” he said.

Yılmaz recalled Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s announcement in New York that Türkiye aims to reduce its emission target from 695 million tons by 2030 to 643 million tons by 2035 under its updated Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC).

He also highlighted that Türkiye’s parliament passed the country’s first Climate Law this year, paving the way for the launch of an Emission Trading System, a Green Finance Strategy and a National Green Taxonomy.

“Türkiye has expressed its candidacy to host COP31 to demonstrate its commitment to strengthening the global climate agenda,” Yılmaz said.

“We are ready to assume a bridging role between the North and the South in the fight against climate change and will continue our cooperation with all parties to build a fairer, more resilient and greener world.”

