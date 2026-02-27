Ankara launches initiative to diffuse Afghanistan-Pakistan tension

ANKARA

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan exchanged phone conversations with both Afghan and Pakistani top diplomats as well as other regional prominent actors amid growing tension between the two neighboring countries.

According to Turkish diplomatic sources, Fidan spoke on the phone with Afghanistan acting Foreign Minister Emirhan Muttaki and Pakistan Foreign Minister Mohammed Ishaq Han on Feb. 27.

The initiative came after the two countries attacked each other and Pakistan’s formal declaration of war against its neighbor.

The Sources said that Fidan also spoke with Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdurrahman Al Thani and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan to discuss the recent developments between Afghanistan and Pakistan.