Cypriot leaders hold ‘open, sincere’ talks

NICOSIA
Cyprus' President Nikos Christodoulides, left, and the Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman meet at the U.N compound inside the U.N. buffer zone in divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Tuesday, Feb. 24. 2026. (AP Photo)

Turkish Cypriot President Tufan Erhürman on Feb. 24 described his meeting with Greek Cypriot leader Nikos Christodoulides as “one of the most open and sincere” talks held to date, as the two sides pledged to push forward confidence-building measures despite limited tangible progress.

Erhürman and Christodoulides met in the buffer zone at the official residence of U.N. Special Representative and UNFICYP chief Khassim Diagne.Although the meeting was held at a U.N. venue, it did not take place under U.N. auspices, marking the first time the two leaders have met without international mediation.

Speaking after the talks, Erhürman said the discussion was “open, sincere and useful,” emphasizing that it may have been among the frankest exchanges between the two sides so far.

He noted that the issue of individuals born of mixed marriages — a longstanding source of grievance — was once again raised during the meeting.

As in previous encounters, he said he presented Christodoulides with updated data and recent developments concerning the matter, adding that the issue would remain on the agenda at their next meeting.

According to Erhürman, the Greek Cypriot leader agreed to review the information and conduct the necessary assessments.Both leaders acknowledged delays in the implementation of previously agreed confidence-building measures (CBMs).

Erhürman said they agreed that Greek Cypriot negotiator Menelaos Menelaou would formally inform his undersecretary, Mehmet Dana, when specific measures are completed, in an effort to accelerate the process. He described progress so far as limited but noticeable.

