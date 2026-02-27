Türkiye ranked second in Europe for wind power installations in 2025

ISTANBUL
Türkiye became the second-largest country in Europe for new wind power installations last year, adding 2,142 megawatts (MW) of new capacity, trailing only Germany, according to WindEurope data.

According to the report titled "Wind Energy in Europe: 2025 Statistics and 2026–2030 Outlook," a total of 19.1 gigawatts (GW) of new wind power capacity was installed across Europe last year.

Onshore wind farms accounted for 90% of these installations. The 17.2 GW of onshore wind capacity installed in a single year marked a new record.

The report stated that Europe's total installed wind power capacity reached 304 GW by the end of 2025. Of this, 265 GW came from onshore wind farms, while 39 GW was generated by offshore wind farms.

Germany recorded the highest level of new wind installations last year. The country installed a total of 5,735 MW, including 5,232 MW of onshore and 503 MW of offshore capacity.

Germany was followed by Türkiye with 2,142 MW, Sweden with 1,767 MW, Spain with 1,563 MW, France with 1,414 MW and the United Kingdom with 1,250 MW.

Meanwhile, Denmark stood out as the country with the highest share of wind energy in electricity generation, at 50 percent. Lithuania and Ireland followed, each with a 33 percent share.

Wind energy investments across Europe continued at full speed. A total of 45 billion euros was invested in new wind energy projects last year, and these investments are expected to finance 21 GW of new capacity in the coming years.

