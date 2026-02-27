Syria gov’t swap dozens of detainees with Druze factions

Syria gov’t swap dozens of detainees with Druze factions

DAMASCUS
Syria gov’t swap dozens of detainees with Druze factions

Syrian government prisoners wave from a bus after their release in a prisoner exchange between Syrian government forces and Druze militiamen in Sweida province, Syria, Feb. 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed, File)

Syria's government and Druze factions conducted an exchange of 86 detainees held since the two sides fought a deadly battle last year, the International Committee of the Red Cross has said.

Druze factions battled Bedouin fighters in the southern Syrian province of Sweida last July, in some of the worst internecine violence the country had seen since the ouster of longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad in 2024.

Security forces then intervened in the fighting on the side of the Bedouins, alongside other tribal groups, in a battle that saw more than 2,000 people killed, including 789 Druze civilians, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor.

"Today, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) facilitated the release of 86 detainees between Damascus and Sweida," the committee said in a statement.

Tarek al-Maghoush, in charge of the prisoners and missing persons file for the National Guard armed group of prominent Druze leader Hikmat al- Hijri, told AFP that "the negotiations were difficult and were conducted under the sponsorship of guarantor states, with assistance from allies.”

He said the talks were indirect, with a U.S. mediator, adding that the issue of forcibly disappeared people remained unresolved.

Talal Amer, a spokesman for the group, confirmed to AFP that the U.S. was mediating, adding that Israel was providing "supervision.”

During the violence, Israel intervened militarily, bombing Damascus, saying it was defending the Druze.

The Druze follow a faith that is an offshoot of Islam, and live mainly in Syria, Lebanon and Israel.

In Syria, the southern province of Sweida is the Druze's historical heartland.

At a government-manned checkpoint in Al-Mtouna in Sweida, AFP journalists saw two buses carrying detainees who, according to the ICRC and Druze officials, had been transported from Adra prison near the capital Damascus.

Under ICRC and government escort, they were headed towards Sweida, accompanied by an ambulance.

Soon afterwards, a bus carrying security forces members held by a Druze faction arrived at the same spot.

Syrian state television reported a "significant deployment of internal security forces and the military police on the Damascus-Sweida road to secure the operation.”

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Israel closes all crossings in Palestinian territories following strikes on Iran

Israel closes all crossings in Palestinian territories following strikes on Iran
LATEST NEWS

  1. Israel closes all crossings in Palestinian territories following strikes on Iran

    Israel closes all crossings in Palestinian territories following strikes on Iran

  2. Khamenei is still alive ‘as far as I know,’ says Iranian foreign minister

    Khamenei is still alive ‘as far as I know,’ says Iranian foreign minister

  3. More than 200 people killed in Iran: State media

    More than 200 people killed in Iran: State media

  4. Airspace closed, flights cancelled as US-Iran conflict flares

    Airspace closed, flights cancelled as US-Iran conflict flares

  5. Erdoğan warns Middle East faces ‘ring of fire’ after attacks on Iran

    Erdoğan warns Middle East faces ‘ring of fire’ after attacks on Iran
Recommended
Israel closes all crossings in Palestinian territories following strikes on Iran

Israel closes all crossings in Palestinian territories following strikes on Iran
Khamenei is still alive ‘as far as I know,’ says Iranian foreign minister

Khamenei is still alive ‘as far as I know,’ says Iranian foreign minister
More than 200 people killed in Iran: State media

More than 200 people killed in Iran: State media
Airspace closed, flights cancelled as US-Iran conflict flares

Airspace closed, flights cancelled as US-Iran conflict flares
Trump says Khamenei is dead after Israel, US attack Iran

Trump says Khamenei is dead after Israel, US attack Iran
Toll from southern Iran school strike rises to 51: state TV

Toll from southern Iran school strike rises to 51: state TV
World warns against Mideast war as US, Israel attack Iran

World warns against Mideast war as US, Israel attack Iran
WORLD Israel closes all crossings in Palestinian territories following strikes on Iran

Israel closes all crossings in Palestinian territories following strikes on Iran

Israel on Saturday announced the closure of all crossings in the Palestinian territories, effective Sunday until further notice, amid the ongoing U.S.-Israeli attack on Iran.

ECONOMY Oil markets brace for volatility after US, Israel launch strikes on Iran

Oil markets brace for volatility after US, Israel launch strikes on Iran

The U.S. strikes against Iran could severely disrupt the global supply of crude oil and send prices soaring to levels not seen in years.
SPORTS Galatasaray faces Liverpool in Champions League last 16

Galatasaray faces Liverpool in Champions League last 16

Galatasaray will face Liverpool in the Champions League round of 16, with the Turkish champions hosting the first leg in Istanbul before traveling to Anfield for the return.
﻿