US sympathies shift to Palestinians from Israelis for first time: Gallup poll

US sympathies shift to Palestinians from Israelis for first time: Gallup poll

WASHINGTON
US sympathies shift to Palestinians from Israelis for first time: Gallup poll

Palestinian men carry the body of a person killed in an Israeli military strike, as they maneuvre past the debris of building destroyed by the Israeli military, during their funeral in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip on Feb. 27. AFP

Americans for the first time sympathize more with Palestinians than Israelis in their conflict, according to a Gallup poll released on Feb. 27, after the devastating Gaza war.

Views on the Middle East divide sharply along partisan lines, with the shift over the past year the result of more independents souring on Israel.

Overall, 41 percent of Americans sympathize more with the Palestinians and 36 percent sided with Israel, the poll said, with the rest undecided or saying they favored both or neither.

The gap is not statistically significant, but it marks the first time since Gallup asked the question more than two decades ago that Israel was not on top.

It also marks a sharp difference from just a year ago, when Israel led in sympathies 46 to 33 percent.

When asked about their sympathies, independents sided with the Palestinian people by 11 percentage points.

Members of President Donald Trump's Republican Party continued to back Israel strongly, with 70 percent siding with Israel, although that figure has declined by 10 percentage points over the past decade.

Democrats' views of Israel have grown increasingly negative since a decade ago, when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu openly broke with then US president Barack Obama on his diplomacy with Iran.

Israel since then has moved sharply to the right. Some Democratic voters faulted former president Joe Biden for not doing more to rein in Israel in its devastating offensive in Gaza following the unprecedented Oct. 7, 2023, attack by Hamas.

In the latest poll, 65 percent of Democrats sympathized with the Palestinians and 17 percent with Israel.

Gallup surveyed 1,001 U.S. adults by telephone from Feb. 2 to 16.

israelis,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Iran attacks rock Dubais Palm, Burj Al Arab, airport

Iran attacks rock Dubai's Palm, Burj Al Arab, airport
LATEST NEWS

  1. Iran attacks rock Dubai's Palm, Burj Al Arab, airport

    Iran attacks rock Dubai's Palm, Burj Al Arab, airport

  2. US, Israel defend strikes at UN as Iran alleges 'war crime'

    US, Israel defend strikes at UN as Iran alleges 'war crime'

  3. Israel closes all crossings in Palestinian territories following strikes on Iran

    Israel closes all crossings in Palestinian territories following strikes on Iran

  4. More than 200 people killed in Iran: State media

    More than 200 people killed in Iran: State media

  5. Airspace closed, flights cancelled as US-Iran conflict flares

    Airspace closed, flights cancelled as US-Iran conflict flares
Recommended
Iran attacks rock Dubais Palm, Burj Al Arab, airport

Iran attacks rock Dubai's Palm, Burj Al Arab, airport
US, Israel defend strikes at UN as Iran alleges war crime

US, Israel defend strikes at UN as Iran alleges 'war crime'
Israel closes all crossings in Palestinian territories following strikes on Iran

Israel closes all crossings in Palestinian territories following strikes on Iran
More than 200 people killed in Iran: State media

More than 200 people killed in Iran: State media
Airspace closed, flights cancelled as US-Iran conflict flares

Airspace closed, flights cancelled as US-Iran conflict flares
Iran leader Khamenei killed in massive US and Israeli attack

Iran leader Khamenei killed in massive US and Israeli attack
Toll from southern Iran school strike rises to 51: state TV

Toll from southern Iran school strike rises to 51: state TV
WORLD Iran attacks rock Dubais Palm, Burj Al Arab, airport

Iran attacks rock Dubai's Palm, Burj Al Arab, airport

Explosions rocked Dubai's Palm Jumeirah man-made island and drone debris caused a fire at the Burj Al Arab ultra-luxury hotel as waves of Iranian missiles targeted the UAE on Saturday, authorities said.

ECONOMY Oil markets brace for volatility after US, Israel launch strikes on Iran

Oil markets brace for volatility after US, Israel launch strikes on Iran

The U.S. strikes against Iran could severely disrupt the global supply of crude oil and send prices soaring to levels not seen in years.
SPORTS Galatasaray faces Liverpool in Champions League last 16

Galatasaray faces Liverpool in Champions League last 16

Galatasaray will face Liverpool in the Champions League round of 16, with the Turkish champions hosting the first leg in Istanbul before traveling to Anfield for the return.
﻿