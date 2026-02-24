CHP calls on EU to include Türkiye in ‘Made in Europe’ initiative

The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) has launched a campaign for Türkiye's inclusion into the European Union’s “Made in Europe” initiative, its chairman Özgür Özel has said, underlining the importance of continued economic and trade engagement between Ankara and Brussels.

In a weekly address to his parliamentary group on Feb. 24, Özel drew the attention on looming risk for the Turkish businesses and importers due to EU’s new initiative, which prioritizes the consumption of the European products.

“This constitutes a big risk for the Turkish businesses and economy if Türkiye is discriminated from this initiative,” Özel said.

Criticizing the government for its inability to tackle this problem, Özel said he will send letters to the leaders of the European countries for the inclusion of Türkiye to this bid.

“The voting at the European Parliament will take place on March 4. We are writing letters to the EU capitals and, in the meantime, we are deploying a delegation to lobby at the European Parliament,” Özel said, informing that CHP secretary-general Selin Sayek Böke and deputy leader Namık Tan will be deployed to Europe in the coming days.

“We will tell them, ‘Do not discriminate the Turkish businesses. Don’t cause their collapse,'” Özel said, recalling that there will soon be a government change in Türkiye and this isolation will ruin the future of Ankara-Brussels ties.

Özel vowed that the relations will be a lot different when they come to power and promised that all existing problems, including visa liberalization and customs union issues, will be resolved.

The EU is discussing a French-backed “Buy European” push for prioritizing European-made goods in public contracts.

