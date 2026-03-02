Fidan discusses Mideast tension with regional counterparts

Fidan discusses Mideast tension with regional counterparts

ANKARA
Fidan discusses Mideast tension with regional counterparts

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has discussed rising tension in the Middle East and ways to mitigate it in phone conversations with his counterparts from prominent regional actors, including Azerbaijan and Bulgaria, Turkish diplomatic sources have said.

The sources informed that Fidan exchanged views with France's Jean-Noel Barrot, Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Bulgaria's Nadezhda Neynsky on the third day of the war between United States, Israel and Iran.

Fidan and Barrot had substantial discussions over the concerning developments in the region and potential concrete steps for ending the armed conflict, the sources stated.

The top diplomats from Türkiye and Azerbaijan, both Iran’s neighbors, reviewed the latest developments and efforts to deescalate tensions. Fidan and Neynsky discussed the complications of the ongoing conflict to the wider region, the sources informed.

Fidan spoke with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Oman Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi over the phone on March 1 as part of Ankara’s efforts to establish a diplomatic settlement to the growing escalation in the region.

In a written statement on Feb. 28, Ankara has expressed its concerns over the American and Israeli attacks on Iran and the latter’s retaliation. It also said Ankara is ready to mediate between the parties to end the armed conflict to prevent further escalation.

The Foreign Ministry has already established mechanisms for the security of the Turkish citizens in the conflict zones, particularly in Iran and the Gulf countries. It also shared emergency contact lines for Turkish diplomatic missions in Iran and urged citizens to follow official announcements via the ministry’s website and social media channels.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Germanys Merz meets Trump for talks eclipsed by Iran war

Germany's Merz meets Trump for talks eclipsed by Iran war
LATEST NEWS

  1. Germany's Merz meets Trump for talks eclipsed by Iran war

    Germany's Merz meets Trump for talks eclipsed by Iran war

  2. Türkiye pursues ‘fair, equitable’ solution to Mideast tensions: Erdoğan

    Türkiye pursues ‘fair, equitable’ solution to Mideast tensions: Erdoğan

  3. Israel detains CNN Türk crew during broadcast

    Israel detains CNN Türk crew during broadcast

  4. Rubio says Israel's strike plan triggered US attack on Iran

    Rubio says Israel's strike plan triggered US attack on Iran

  5. Israel hacked Tehran’s traffic cameras to track Khamenei: Report

    Israel hacked Tehran’s traffic cameras to track Khamenei: Report
Recommended
Özel slams US, Israeli attacks on Iran, urges return to diplomacy

Özel slams US, Israeli attacks on Iran, urges return to diplomacy
Erdoğan launches diplomatic push over Iran-related tension

Erdoğan launches diplomatic push over Iran-related tension
Türkiye urges end to attacks, offers mediation as Iran crisis escalates

Türkiye urges end to attacks, offers mediation as Iran crisis escalates
Türkiye calls on US, Israel, Iran to cease hostilities immediately

Türkiye calls on US, Israel, Iran to cease hostilities immediately
Türkiye issues security warning for citizens in Iran

Türkiye issues security warning for citizens in Iran
Ankara launches initiative to diffuse Afghanistan-Pakistan tension

Ankara launches initiative to diffuse Afghanistan-Pakistan tension
WORLD Germanys Merz meets Trump for talks eclipsed by Iran war

Germany's Merz meets Trump for talks eclipsed by Iran war

Donald Trump hosted German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Tuesday for the US president's first meeting with a foreign leader since joining Israel in strikes on Iran that have dragged the Middle East into war.
ECONOMY February exports rise 1.6 percent to $21.1 billion: Trade minister

February exports rise 1.6 percent to $21.1 billion: Trade minister

Türkiye’s exports rose 1.6 percent year-on-year to $21.065 billion in February despite “challenging” international developments, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat said, calling it the country’s second-highest February figure on record.

SPORTS Galatasaray extends its lead in Süper lig

Galatasaray extends its lead in Süper lig

 Galatasaray widened its lead at the top of the Turkish Süper Lig to four points following a decisive weekend that saw the defending champion cruise to victory while its closest rival, Fenerbahçe, stumbled in a dramatic draw.
﻿