Fidan discusses Mideast tension with regional counterparts

ANKARA

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has discussed rising tension in the Middle East and ways to mitigate it in phone conversations with his counterparts from prominent regional actors, including Azerbaijan and Bulgaria, Turkish diplomatic sources have said.

The sources informed that Fidan exchanged views with France's Jean-Noel Barrot, Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Bulgaria's Nadezhda Neynsky on the third day of the war between United States, Israel and Iran.

Fidan and Barrot had substantial discussions over the concerning developments in the region and potential concrete steps for ending the armed conflict, the sources stated.

The top diplomats from Türkiye and Azerbaijan, both Iran’s neighbors, reviewed the latest developments and efforts to deescalate tensions. Fidan and Neynsky discussed the complications of the ongoing conflict to the wider region, the sources informed.

Fidan spoke with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Oman Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi over the phone on March 1 as part of Ankara’s efforts to establish a diplomatic settlement to the growing escalation in the region.

In a written statement on Feb. 28, Ankara has expressed its concerns over the American and Israeli attacks on Iran and the latter’s retaliation. It also said Ankara is ready to mediate between the parties to end the armed conflict to prevent further escalation.

The Foreign Ministry has already established mechanisms for the security of the Turkish citizens in the conflict zones, particularly in Iran and the Gulf countries. It also shared emergency contact lines for Turkish diplomatic missions in Iran and urged citizens to follow official announcements via the ministry’s website and social media channels.