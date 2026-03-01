Türkiye calls on US, Israel, Iran to cease hostilities immediately

ANKARA

Türkiye has called on the U.S., Israel and Iran to immediately cease hostilities, as Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan holds regional counterparts to discuss developments.

In a statement issued on Feb. 28, the Foreign Ministry expressed deep concern over “any action contrary to international law and condemned provocations that could lead to escalation of violence,” and threaten the lives of innocent civilians.

The ministry also warned that the developments, which began with Israel and U.S. attacks on Iran and have since involved Iran targeting third countries, are of nature risking global stability.

Ankara reiterated that regional issues should be resolved through peaceful means, and expressed readiness to offer necessary support on mediation.

The U.S. and Israel launched a joint attack on Iran early Saturday, claiming it was meant to remove “threats” posed by the Iranian “regime.”

Separate video statements were released by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump, which also hinted at supporting efforts for a change in government in Tehran.

Iran termed the strikes a violation of sovereignty, vowed to respond and launched retaliatory strikes.

Diplomatic sources said Türkiye has completed all preparations to protect Turkish citizens following recent developments in the region.

All embassies and consulates are operating at full capacity in the region, and work continues without interruption, the sources said.

All flights to the region have been canceled, although Türkiye’s three border crossings with Iran remain open, according to the sources.

Meanwhile, Fidan on Feb. 28 held separate phone calls with his counterparts from the United Arab Emirates, Spain, Hungary, Iran, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Indonesia following strikes by the U.S. and Israel.

According to the sources, the top diplomats discussed the latest developments in the region during the talks, as well as possible steps to be taken to end the attacks.

Türkiye's Transport and Infrastructure Ministry said on March 1 that varying levels of airspace closures and restrictions have been implemented above Iran, Iraq, Israel, Syria, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar.

A social media post noted that air traffic services are not being provided over Afghanistan, while airspace regulations are in effect over the United Arab Emirates (Emirates FIR).

Regarding airport operations, the ministry reported that Ben Gurion Airport in Israel is operating under limited capacity, while Haifa, Ramon, Rosh Pina and Herzliya airports are closed.

In Syria, operational conditions at Damascus and Aleppo international airports are subject to change depending on published NOTAMs.

On the flow of regional air traffic, the ministry noted that most flights are routed through the corridor connecting Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Türkiye and Greek Cyprus, with some traffic passing via northern Azerbaijan toward Türkiye and Europe.