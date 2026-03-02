Özel slams US, Israeli attacks on Iran, urges return to diplomacy

ANKARA

Türkiye's main opposition leader on March 2 opposed U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran, accusing the government of failing to secure peace in the region and taking a timid stance toward Washington.

"Our region has turned into a ring of fire. We reject the fact that our region is being subjected to interventions by America and Israel that disregard international law and do not hesitate to target innocent civilians," Republican People's Party (CHP) chair Özgür Özel said at an event in Ankara.

He said peace and security in the region were "vital" for Türkiye and stressed that his party opposed any move that would deepen instability.

"With this understanding, we oppose the attack on our neighbor Iran. We advocate for a return to the diplomatic table as soon as possible and a solution based on compromise," he said.

"We have always defended, and will continue to defend, an international order based on law and ethics, respecting the sovereign rights of states, against the indifference of the international community and the recklessness that emboldens them."

Özel also criticized the Turkish government, accusing it of failing to prevent conflict and to lead regional efforts for peace.

"We absolutely do not accept the Justice and Development Party [AKP] government's stance, as if it has tied its entire existence to the Trump administration, and its timid and hesitant attitude towards the desires of America and Israel for a new world order based on aggression," he said.

"Türkiye's taking a serious stance on this issue is essential both to ensure our country's security and to lead the development of similar sensitivities in other countries around the world."

The Ankara gathering was planned to unveil policy pledges prepared by the CHP’s presidential campaign office for jailed Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu across 18 ministries.

Among the promises were a return to a parliamentary system and full compliance with rulings of Türkiye's Constitutional Court and the European Court of Human Rights.

The platform also included tax reform, strengthening the defense industry, rapid steps toward full membership in the European Union and a foreign policy that "does not change according to America."

İmamoğlu was arrested over corruption charges he denies on March 23, the day he was named the party’s candidate for next elections.