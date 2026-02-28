Türkiye issues security warning for citizens in Iran

ANKARA

Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry issued a security warning on Feb. 28 for Turkish citizens in Iran, urging them to remain cautious and to postpone travel to the country unless absolutely necessary.

The ministry said the current security situation in Iran is “sensitive,” advising citizens already in the country to stay in safer areas, avoid military facilities and crowded places, and refrain from going out unless necessary, according to Turkish media reports citing the advisory.

The warning came as regional tensions surged after Israel said it launched a “pre-emptive” strike on Iran and explosions were reported in Tehran.

The ministry said Turkish citizens can return overland through the Esendere, Kapıköy and Gürbulak border gates, which remain open.

It also shared emergency contact lines for Turkish diplomatic missions in Iran and urged citizens to follow official announcements via the ministry’s website and social media channels.

Emergency contacts

* *Embassy in Tehran: +989121302258 — embassy.tehran@mfa.gov.tr

* *Consulate General in Tabriz: +989102692877 — consulate.tebriz@mfa.gov.tr

* *Consulate General in Urmia: +989102682099 — consulate.urmia@mfa.gov.tr

* *Consulate General in Mashhad: +989004741707 — consulate.mashhad@mfa.gov.tr