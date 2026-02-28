Türkiye issues security warning for citizens in Iran

Türkiye issues security warning for citizens in Iran

ANKARA
Türkiye issues security warning for citizens in Iran

 

Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry issued a security warning on Feb. 28 for Turkish citizens in Iran, urging them to remain cautious and to postpone travel to the country unless absolutely necessary.

The ministry said the current security situation in Iran is “sensitive,” advising citizens already in the country to stay in safer areas, avoid military facilities and crowded places, and refrain from going out unless necessary, according to Turkish media reports citing the advisory.

The warning came as regional tensions surged after Israel said it launched a “pre-emptive” strike on Iran and explosions were reported in Tehran.

The ministry said Turkish citizens can return overland through the Esendere, Kapıköy and Gürbulak border gates, which remain open.

It also shared emergency contact lines for Turkish diplomatic missions in Iran and urged citizens to follow official announcements via the ministry’s website and social media channels.

 

Emergency contacts

* *Embassy in Tehran: +989121302258 — embassy.tehran@mfa.gov.tr
* *Consulate General in Tabriz: +989102692877 — consulate.tebriz@mfa.gov.tr
* *Consulate General in Urmia: +989102682099 — consulate.urmia@mfa.gov.tr
* *Consulate General in Mashhad: +989004741707 — consulate.mashhad@mfa.gov.tr

 

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump says will be talking to Iranian leaders: Report

Trump says 'will be talking' to Iranian leaders: Report
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump says 'will be talking' to Iranian leaders: Report

    Trump says 'will be talking' to Iranian leaders: Report

  2. Three US military members killed in Iran operation: Pentagon

    Three US military members killed in Iran operation: Pentagon

  3. Two ships attacked in Strait of Hormuz: maritime agencies

    Two ships attacked in Strait of Hormuz: maritime agencies

  4. Turkish president, Saudi crown prince discuss latest situation in region

    Turkish president, Saudi crown prince discuss latest situation in region

  5. Bolu mayor rejects accusations in bribery probe

    Bolu mayor rejects accusations in bribery probe
Recommended
Türkiye urges end to attacks, offers mediation as Iran crisis escalates

Türkiye urges end to attacks, offers mediation as Iran crisis escalates
Türkiye calls on US, Israel, Iran to cease hostilities immediately

Türkiye calls on US, Israel, Iran to cease hostilities immediately
Ankara launches initiative to diffuse Afghanistan-Pakistan tension

Ankara launches initiative to diffuse Afghanistan-Pakistan tension
Putin warns of possible attack on gas pipelines to Türkiye

Putin warns of possible attack on gas pipelines to Türkiye
Cypriot leaders hold ‘open, sincere’ talks

Cypriot leaders hold ‘open, sincere’ talks
CHP calls on EU to include Türkiye in ‘Made in Europe’ initiative

CHP calls on EU to include Türkiye in ‘Made in Europe’ initiative
WORLD Trump says will be talking to Iranian leaders: Report

Trump says 'will be talking' to Iranian leaders: Report

U.S. President Donald Trump on March 1 said he would "be talking" to Iranian leaders but was vague on the timing and noted that much of the country's leadership was dead.
ECONOMY Hatay leads in geographical indication registrations in 2025

Hatay leads in geographical indication registrations in 2025

The Turkish Patent and Trademark Office (TÜRKPATENT) registered 125 new geographical indications in 2025, bringing the total number of certified products to 1,819 as of February 2026.

SPORTS Galatasaray faces Liverpool in Champions League last 16

Galatasaray faces Liverpool in Champions League last 16

Galatasaray will face Liverpool in the Champions League round of 16, with the Turkish champions hosting the first leg in Istanbul before traveling to Anfield for the return.
﻿