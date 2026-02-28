Türkiye urges end to attacks, offers mediation as Iran crisis escalates

Türkiye urges end to attacks, offers mediation as Iran crisis escalates

ANKARA
Türkiye urges end to attacks, offers mediation as Iran crisis escalates

Türkiye said it is ready to support mediation efforts as violence surged after U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran and Tehran’s retaliation, warning the unfolding crisis carries “serious risks” for both regional and global stability.

In a written statement on Feb. 28, the Foreign Ministry said it was “deeply concerned” by developments and condemned actions that violate international law and endanger civilians, as well as “provocations” that could further escalate the violence.

The ministry called on all sides to halt the attacks as soon as possible, stressing that disputes in the region should be resolved through peaceful means.

“Türkiye is ready to provide the necessary support for mediation,” the statement said.

Ankara also underlined that the safety of Turkish citizens in countries affected by the crisis remains a priority and said necessary measures are being taken.

Israel said it launched a “pre-emptive” strike against Iran early on Feb. 28, with U.S. action also reported, while explosions were heard in Tehran and sirens sounded in Israel.

Live updates later reported retaliatory strikes by Iran and said Gulf states reported intercepting Iranian missiles, as tensions spread beyond the initial theaters of conflict.

On Feb. 28, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held phone calls with the foreign ministers of Iran, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Syria, Egypt and Indonesia to discuss the rapidly escalating regional situation and possible steps to help end the attacks, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

According to the sources, the ministers reviewed today’s developments and evaluated measures that could be taken to stop the attacks and prevent further escalation.

 

US,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump says will be talking to Iranian leaders: Report

Trump says 'will be talking' to Iranian leaders: Report
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump says 'will be talking' to Iranian leaders: Report

    Trump says 'will be talking' to Iranian leaders: Report

  2. Three US military members killed in Iran operation: Pentagon

    Three US military members killed in Iran operation: Pentagon

  3. Two ships attacked in Strait of Hormuz: maritime agencies

    Two ships attacked in Strait of Hormuz: maritime agencies

  4. Turkish president, Saudi crown prince discuss latest situation in region

    Turkish president, Saudi crown prince discuss latest situation in region

  5. Bolu mayor rejects accusations in bribery probe

    Bolu mayor rejects accusations in bribery probe
Recommended
Türkiye calls on US, Israel, Iran to cease hostilities immediately

Türkiye calls on US, Israel, Iran to cease hostilities immediately
Türkiye issues security warning for citizens in Iran

Türkiye issues security warning for citizens in Iran
Ankara launches initiative to diffuse Afghanistan-Pakistan tension

Ankara launches initiative to diffuse Afghanistan-Pakistan tension
Putin warns of possible attack on gas pipelines to Türkiye

Putin warns of possible attack on gas pipelines to Türkiye
Cypriot leaders hold ‘open, sincere’ talks

Cypriot leaders hold ‘open, sincere’ talks
CHP calls on EU to include Türkiye in ‘Made in Europe’ initiative

CHP calls on EU to include Türkiye in ‘Made in Europe’ initiative
WORLD Trump says will be talking to Iranian leaders: Report

Trump says 'will be talking' to Iranian leaders: Report

U.S. President Donald Trump on March 1 said he would "be talking" to Iranian leaders but was vague on the timing and noted that much of the country's leadership was dead.
ECONOMY Hatay leads in geographical indication registrations in 2025

Hatay leads in geographical indication registrations in 2025

The Turkish Patent and Trademark Office (TÜRKPATENT) registered 125 new geographical indications in 2025, bringing the total number of certified products to 1,819 as of February 2026.

SPORTS Galatasaray faces Liverpool in Champions League last 16

Galatasaray faces Liverpool in Champions League last 16

Galatasaray will face Liverpool in the Champions League round of 16, with the Turkish champions hosting the first leg in Istanbul before traveling to Anfield for the return.
﻿