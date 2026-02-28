Türkiye urges end to attacks, offers mediation as Iran crisis escalates

ANKARA

Türkiye said it is ready to support mediation efforts as violence surged after U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran and Tehran’s retaliation, warning the unfolding crisis carries “serious risks” for both regional and global stability.

In a written statement on Feb. 28, the Foreign Ministry said it was “deeply concerned” by developments and condemned actions that violate international law and endanger civilians, as well as “provocations” that could further escalate the violence.

The ministry called on all sides to halt the attacks as soon as possible, stressing that disputes in the region should be resolved through peaceful means.

“Türkiye is ready to provide the necessary support for mediation,” the statement said.

Ankara also underlined that the safety of Turkish citizens in countries affected by the crisis remains a priority and said necessary measures are being taken.

Israel said it launched a “pre-emptive” strike against Iran early on Feb. 28, with U.S. action also reported, while explosions were heard in Tehran and sirens sounded in Israel.

Live updates later reported retaliatory strikes by Iran and said Gulf states reported intercepting Iranian missiles, as tensions spread beyond the initial theaters of conflict.

On Feb. 28, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held phone calls with the foreign ministers of Iran, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Syria, Egypt and Indonesia to discuss the rapidly escalating regional situation and possible steps to help end the attacks, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

According to the sources, the ministers reviewed today’s developments and evaluated measures that could be taken to stop the attacks and prevent further escalation.