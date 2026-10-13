Türkiye hosts climate media tour ahead of COP31

ANKARA

Türkiye will host 20 foreign journalists from 15 countries for an environmental and climate media tour in Istanbul and Muğla on Oct. 13–16, ahead of next month’s COP31 summit.

The Communications Directorate and the Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry are organizing the program, the fourth in a series introducing international media to Türkiye’s environmental policies and projects.

The visits precede the COP31 U.N. climate conference, which will take place in Antalya on Nov. 9–20.

In Istanbul, participants will visit the Turkish Shipbuilders’ Association for a briefing on electric tugboats. At Energy Exchange Istanbul, they will learn about efforts to expand renewable energy use in electricity generation and consumption.

The Istanbul itinerary also includes the Zero Waste Foundation, where journalists will be briefed on the Zero Waste Project, launched under the patronage of first lady Emine Erdoğan.

In Muğla, the journalists will observe work under the Turkish Environment Agency’s Mooring Buoy Project in the bays of Fethiye and Göcek. The project provides mooring infrastructure designed to protect seagrass meadows and other sensitive seabed habitats.