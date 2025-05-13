Türkiye gears up diplomacy for peace between Russia and Ukraine

ANKARA

Türkiye has intensified its diplomatic efforts to facilitate direct talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul, expressing its readiness to host the leaders of both sides, Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky, along with U.S. President Donald Trump.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan have been carrying out intense diplomacy in the past few days following increased hopes for the resumption of talks between Russia and Ukraine in Türkiye.

Erdoğan received NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on May 13 in Ankara before the latter chairs the informal NATO foreign ministers’ meeting in Antalya on May 14 and 15.

A statement issued by the Communications Directorate informed that Erdoğan told Rutte that Türkiye has intensified its efforts to end the war between Russia and Ukraine through a fair and lasting agreement while making clear that it supports a comprehensive ceasefire between the two warring sides.

He also underlined Türkiye’s view that NATO should not be a part of the war between the two countries. Erdoğan also underscored the importance of NATO for Türkiye and highlighted the fact that it will get the command of the alliance mission in Kosovo.

Erdoğan spoke with Zelensky on late May 12 and emphasized the significance of the will to resume direct talks between the two sides and that Türkiye stands ready to provide the necessary support at every stage of the process.

In his address following the cabinet meeting, Erdoğan recalled that Türkiye has always been calling on the two sides to end the war through an agreement, saying, “We came very close to finding a solution to the Russia-Ukraine crisis in March 2022. Yet, our efforts were thwarted with the interventions of war barons.”

Erdoğan hailed that recent efforts have opened a new window of opportunity and expressed his hope that “this time the opportunity will not be allowed to go to waste.”

“I addressed this issue with U.S. President Mr. Trump as well last week, discussing the steps that can be taken to stop the bloodshed, I support my treasured friend Mr. Trump’s will to resolve hot conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy,” Erdoğan added.

Fidan spoke with Rubio, Lavrov

In the meantime, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan exchanged phone conversations with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot on the unfolding efforts for direct talks between Moscow and Kiev in Istanbul.

In all these talks Fidan discussed how to convene the two sides in Istanbul on May 15 as suggested by Putin earlier. Ankara has made clear that it stands ready to host the two countries and contribute to the process as was the case in March 2022.

These efforts also coincide with the informal meeting of NATO to be hosted by Türkiye in Antalya. Foreign ministers from 32 allies will attend the meeting which will focus on the consolidation of Euro-Atlantic security and increasing defense expenditures.

They will also prepare the next month’s leaders’ summit of NATO to be held in the Hague.