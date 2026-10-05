Türkiye extradites 294 fugitives in 2026

ANKARA

Türkiye extradited 89 fugitives from 16 countries during the third quarter of 2026, bringing the total number of people returned to the country in the first nine months of the year to 294, Justice Minister Akın Gürlek said on Oct. 5.

Gürlek said the 89 people, extradited between July 1 and Sept. 30, were wanted in connection with ordinary and terrorism-related crimes.

Georgia accounted for the largest share, with 48 people extradited to Türkiye, followed by Germany with 12, Greece with 10 and the United Kingdom with three.

During the first nine months of the year, Georgia returned 137 people to Türkiye, while Germany accounted for 67, Greece 19, Montenegro nine, Bulgaria eight and the U.K. five.

Gürlek said the Justice Ministry coordinates with the Interior and Foreign ministries to secure the extradition of fugitives who had fled abroad.