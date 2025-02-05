Türkiye expresses sorrow over deadly school attack in Sweden

ANKARA
Police officers work at the scene of the Risbergska School in Orebro, Sweden, on Feb. 4, 2025

Türkiye expressed "deep sadness" over a shooting at a school in Sweden on Tuesday that left around 10 people dead.

In a statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry extended its condolences to the families of the victims and the Swedish people while wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.

 10 people plus the suspected gunman were killed in a shooting at an adult education center in the central city of Orebro.

Several media reported the suspected gunman turned his gun on himself, but police have not confirmed those reports.

"Eleven people are dead, including the killer," police told AFP about Feb. 4's massacre at Campus Risbergska, a secondary school for young adults.

Local health authorities said yesterday six people were being treated at Orebro's university hopital.

"This is the worst mass shooting in Swedish history," Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson told a press conference late on Feb. 4.

Kristersson noted a lot of "questions were still unanswered."

"But there will come a time when we will know what happened, how it could happen and what motives may have been behind it," Kristersson said, urging people not to "speculate."

"The motive for the shooting is not yet known, but all the indications are that the perpetrator acted alone, without ideological motive," Orebro police said in a statement.

School attacks are relatively rare in Sweden, but the country has suffered shootings and bombings linked to gang violence that kill dozens of people each year.

Swedish television channel TV4 reported that police had raided the suspect's home in Orebro late on Feb. 4 afternoon.

It said the suspect was around 35 years old and had a license to carry a weapon and no criminal record, but did not provide any details about his identity.

The man lived reclusively, was unemployed, and had distanced himself from his family and friends, newspaper Aftonbladet reported, citing family members.

 

 

 

